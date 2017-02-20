Caresoft Global Earns the Recognition as a Navistar Diamond Supplier for the Year 2016

CHENNAI and CHICAGO, February 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Caresoft Global Inc. (http://www.caresoftglobal.com), a global engineering services and software provider focused on truck and bus, automotive, agricultural and construction sectors, has been recognized as a Diamond Supplier for Navistar.

The Diamond Supplier Award is reserved for only the best-in-class companies in Navistar's supply base. The award is meant to serve as an inspiration to all Navistar's business partners to strive for continued excellence.

Caresoft provides Industrial and Manufacturing Engineering services, Value Stream Transformation and Plant Logistics Support for Navistar.

"Quality,technology,and innovation are cornerstones of Navistar's success that enable the company to deliver outstanding products and services to our customers worldwide,"said Dave McKean, VicePresident, Procurement, Navistar. "The Diamond Supplier Award recognizes our valued partnership with our suppliers in these key areas, which help us achieve optimal uptime for our customers."

"We areproud to be recognized byNavistar as a Diamond Supplier in the first year that we became a supplier to Navistar. We arethankful to Navistar for this recognitionand we will continue to deliver more value to Navistar in the future years with additional products andservices,"said Mathew Vachaparampil,CEO of Caresoft.

About Caresoft Global

Caresoft Global (http://www.caresoftglobal.com) is an engineering solutions provider working closely with major OEMs in automotive and off-highway industries to solve engineering challenges in the areas relative to Product Development, Cost Optimization, Manufacturing, and Aftermarket. Caresoft Global is affiliated with the Sakthi Group, a global company, a $2Bn USD conglomerate, that supplies safety critical components to the global auto manufacturers.

About Navistar

Navistar International Corporation (NYSE: NAV) is a holding company whose subsidiaries and affiliates produce International® brand commercial and military trucks, proprietary diesel engines, and IC Bus' brand school and commercial buses. An affiliate provides truck and diesel engine service parts.

Additional information is available athttp://www.Navistar.com.

Media Contact:

Chandrashekaran R

chandrashekaranr@caresoftglobal.com

Phone: +91-44-4592-5200

