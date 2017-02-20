Mission Management Systems Market Growing at a CAGR of 11.95% During 2016 to 2021

PUNE, India, February 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The mission management systems market is projected to grow from USD 13.97 billion in 2016 to USD 27.50 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 11.95% from 2016 to 2022 driven by increasing need for emergency/search & rescue management and situational awareness.

Browse 68 tables and 53 figures, 12 Company profiles spread across 140 pages available at http://www.reportsnreports.com/reports/867708-mission-management-systems-market-by-application-defense-commercial-end-user-air-based-naval-based-land-based-and-unmanned-systems-based-and-region-north-america-europe-asia-pacific-rest-of-the-world-st-to-2022.html .

Based on application, the defense segment was the largest segment of the mission management systems market. The growth is attributed to the modernization of military operations as well as the transformation of systems used in the warfare. In the current scenario, the defense industry is undergoing major transformations, and numerous technological advancements have been undertaken by the market players in order to cater to the needs of the defense forces. The rise in terrorism and cross-border disputes are some of the major factors fueling the demand for UAV mission management systems in the defense sector.

Based on end-user, the naval segment was the largest segment of the mission management systems market in 2016. The increasing demand for maritime &coastal surveillance systems to provide total scalable surveillance solutions for vessels, ports, waterways, high threat-prone assets, and offshore facilities are the key driver for the mission management systems market in naval segment.

Key players operating in the mission management systems market are Lockheed Martin Corporation (U.S.), SAAB AB (Sweden), Thales Group (France), and Northrop Grumman Corporation (U.S.), Honeywell International, Inc. (U.S.), Curtiss-Wright Corporation (U.S.), QinetiQ Group plc (U.K.). Order a copy of Mission Management Systems Market by Application (Defense, Commercial), End-User (Air Based, Naval Based, Land Based and Unmanned Systems Based) and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World) - Global Forecast to 2022 research report at http://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=867708 .

North America led the mission management systems in 2016. The large share is attributed to increased investments in defense equipment and the implementation of mission systems across the region. The major countries considered under this region are the U.S. and Canada. The U.S. leads the mission management systems market in North America. The mission management systems market in North America is highly fragmented. Manufacturers have started focusing to tap the emerging nations for opportunities due to intense competition. Increasing demand for unmanned systems is fueling the demand for mission management systems in this region.

Related Report:

Submarine Combat Systems Market by System (Sensors, Electronic Support Measures, Armaments), Submarine Type (Ship Submersible Hunter Killer, Ship Submersible Nuclear, Ship Submersible Ballistic Nuclear), Retrofit, Region - Global Forecast to 2022



Combat System Integration Market by Application (Land-based, Naval, Airborne), Platform (Large Ships, Medium Ships, Small Ships, Submarines, Fighter Aircraft, Combat Helicopters, Armored Vehicles/Artillery), Region - Global Forecast to 2022



Special Mission Aircraft Market by Operation (Air Force, Naval, Army), by Application (ISR, Maritime Patrol, Anti-Surface Warfare & Anti-Submarine Warfare, Airborne Warning & Control, Search & Rescue, Refueling), and by Region - Global Forecast to 2020

Explore more reports on Public Sector market at http://www.reportsnreports.com/market-research/government/

About Us:

ReportsnReports.com is an online market research reports library of 500,000+ in-depth studies of over 5000 micro markets. Not limited to any one industry, ReportsnReports.com offers research studies on agriculture, energy and power, chemicals, environment, medical devices, healthcare, food and beverages, water, advanced materials and much more.

Contact:

Ritesh Tiwari

2nd Floor, Metropole Building,

Next to Inox Theatre,

Bund Garden Road, Pune - 411013.

Maharashtra, India.

+ 1 888 391 5441

sales@reportsandreports.com



Connect with Us:

LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/reportsnreports

RSS/Feeds: http://www.reportsnreports.com/feed/l-latestreports.xml