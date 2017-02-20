Refractiv is Gushing as Green Oil International Becomes Latest Customer

LEEDS, England, February 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Leeds based Google specialist helps international chemical and renewable energy trading company make a move to the cloud.

GOI Trading is a specialty chemical trading business focused on the buying and selling of liquid styrene monomer, together with other benzene 'ring' products.

(Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/469467/Refractiv_Green_Oil_International.jpg )

Founded in early 2014, GOI Trading has grown steadily by concentrating on serving multi-national customers in the European market, while building a global supply network from leading manufacturers and complimentary traders.

GOI needed a fast, reliable cloud system which would enable the team to focus on the business rather than IT systems. It was also vital that the team could collaborate remotely on the latest information or documents and respond quickly to customers wherever they were.

With advice and consultancy support from Google Cloud Partner Refractiv , GOI deployedGoogle's G Suite and Backupify as well as other cloud products. The roll out to team members involved workshops and training sessions and Refractiv will continue to provide ongoing service support.

GOI also implemented cloud based ProsperWorks for its CRM and OverDRIVE for a business intranet. OverDRIVE lets users make great-looking and powerful workspaces and sites, transforming Drive and other G Suite content into web pages automatically. It's perfect for GOI because specialist skills are not needed and a site can be set up in minutes.

"G Suite has far exceeded my expectations and we are already using hangouts extensively for video conferencing and chat and we're making rapid progress with the deployment of ProsperWorks and OverDRIVE too. The team has quickly embraced the new environment and we are seeing much more consistency and reliability in our business processes. Refractiv has done a great job and ensured a very smooth start.

Tariq Malik, Chief Executive, GOI

Deploying G Suite is a game changer for GOI. It provides a scalable and powerful platform for the planned growth of the business and enables the easy deployment of high-quality third-party products. All the focus is now on the business and the simplicity of communication, sharing and collaboration from any device has already made a big difference.

Richard Atkinson, Managing Director, Refractiv

About GOI

Green oil is manufactured from reclaimed motor oil and helps the environment by reducing the toll we take on non-renewable natural resources. Instead of seeking out new crude, using reclaimed oil allows the recycling process to begin and green oil can be recycled indefinitely. GOI sources and ships large consignments of green oil for customers across the globe.

About Refractiv

Refractiv is a Google Cloud & Google for Education Partner, providing deployment, migration and training services and a range of complementary cloud products.

The company has extensive experience in developing products and we also design, develop and support custom solutions for business in cloud, web and mobile.