NEC Seiichiro Toda s-toda@cj.jp.nec.com +81-3-3798-6511

TOKYO, Feb 20, 2017 - (JCN Newswire) - NEC Corporation today announced that NEC Laboratories Europe has developed a new technology, Net2Vec, that brings Artificial Intelligence (AI) to communication networks.Net2Vec uses novel deep learning algorithms that allow the efficient analysis of users' data in real-time. This means that it contributes to the growth of communications service providers' (CSP) revenue by enabling them to proactively manage customer retention, protect users from threats, identify users' needs and respond with different tariff plans, and monetize network data via advertising.CSPs today face many pressures, including the maintenance of revenues. They are increasingly looked at as data pipes, where revenues are channeled to over-the-top (OTT) players, and average revenue per user (ARPU) fails to grow as expected.With Net2Vec, NEC provides secure, real-time, scalable analysis of streaming data at 10 Gbps using patented machine learning technology that addresses critical challenges for increasing CSP revenues. The system works well - also for mobile application traffic - even when data is encrypted (HTTPS) or cookies are blocked."At present, there are neither any AI solutions to address all of these problems for operators, nor existing solutions optimized for network data," said Dr. Saverio Niccolini, General Manager at NEC Laboratories Europe. "Net2Vec provides an optimized system, tailored to the network, and based on existing deep learning solutions."Net2Vec technology can use as input the data coming from existing sources, including equipment logs, measurement probes, user data and Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) equipment.The solution is available for customer trials, with a system that can run at an operator's premises, collect data and show results.NEC will be demonstrating Net2Vec at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2017 at the Fira Gran Via, Barcelona, from February 27 to March 2, in Hall 3, stand #3M30.About NEC Laboratories EuropeNEC Europe Ltd. established NEC Laboratories Europe in 1994. The Laboratories are located in Heidelberg, Germany and South Ruislip, UK. NEC Laboratories are conducting research and development on cutting-edge ICT technologies, in particular Future Internet, next generation fixed and mobile networks, the Internet-of-Things, Intelligent Transportation Systems, multimedia, security and service saving energy and protecting our environment. Special emphasis is placed on solutions meeting the needs of NEC's European customers. For additional information, please visit the NEC Laboratories Europe home page at:http://uk.nec.com/en_GB/emea/about/neclab_eu/About NEC CorporationNEC Corporation is a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies that benefit businesses and people around the world. By providing a combination of products and solutions that cross utilize the company's experience and global resources, NEC's advanced technologies meet the complex and ever-changing needs of its customers. NEC brings more than 100 years of expertise in technological innovation to empower people, businesses and society. For more information, visit NEC at http://www.nec.com.Based on its Mid-term Management Plan 2015, the NEC Group globally provides "Solutions for Society" that promote the safety, security, efficiency and equality of society. Under the company's corporate message of "Orchestrating a brighter world," NEC aims to help solve a wide range of challenging issues and to create new social value for the changing world of tomorrow. For more information, please visit http://www.nec.com/en/global/about/solutionsforsociety/message.html.Source: NEC CorporationContact:Copyright 2017 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.