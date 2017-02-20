

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The British pound strengthened against the other major currencies in the early European session on Monday.



The pound rose to 4-day highs of 0.8512 against the euro and 1.2517 against the Swiss franc, from early lows of 0.8553 and 1.2429, respectively.



Against the U.S. dollar and the yen, the pound advanced to 1.2482 and 141.26 from early lows of 1.2404 and 140.01, respectively.



If the pound extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 0.83 against the euro, 1.27 against the franc, 1.26 against the greenback and 144.00 against the yen.



