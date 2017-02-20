Vilnius, Lithuania, 2017-02-20 11:09 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The results of the primary placement auction of additional offers the Lithuanian Government securities that took place at the public company Nasdaq Vilnius on February 20, 2017:







ISIN code LT1000610014 -------------------------------------------------------- A competitive orderbook LTGCB21024A -------------------------------------------------------- A non-competitive orderbook LTGNB21024A -------------------------------------------------------- Payment date 2017-02-22 -------------------------------------------------------- Redemption date 2024-11-06 -------------------------------------------------------- Currency of issue EUR -------------------------------------------------------- Nominal value 100 -------------------------------------------------------- Coupon rate, % 2,1 -------------------------------------------------------- Minimum offered yield, % 0,680 -------------------------------------------------------- Weighted average accepted yield, % 0,805 -------------------------------------------------------- Maximum accepted yield, % 0,850 -------------------------------------------------------- Total volume of competitive bids, EUR 22 550 000 -------------------------------------------------------- Total volume of non-competitive bids, EUR 1 700 000 -------------------------------------------------------- Distributed by par value, EUR 15 000 000,00 -------------------------------------------------------- Turnover, EUR 16 538 053,32 --------------------------------------------------------







The paid up securities will be admitted to the regulated market - Nasdaq Vilnius AB Debt securities list as of payment date.











