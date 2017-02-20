Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Europe Power Line Communication (PLC) Market (2016-2022)" report to their offering.

PLC system is a process of transmitting both data and electrical power, over the same power cable. The system employs existing electrical cabling as network cables, allowing them to carry data signals. The PLC system is an effective method of extending an existing network without adding new cables to new areas. A PLC system has numerous benefits over a wireless connection; nevertheless, the quality of the connection solely depends on the quality of the local electrical system. A wide range of PLC technologies have been used in various applications such as smart home automation to Internet access, which is often called as power over Ethernet (PoE).

The transmitter receivers segment is the major segment, as these components are a perfect solution for transmitting and receiving power and data carrier signals with minimum loss of energy. Also, in 2015, Europe contributed most of the revenue within the segment, as many topnotch manufacturers hale from European region. Europe would be the leading region throughout the forecast period, due to growing number of smart grid projects and industry systems that largely use PLC system. Also, advancements in residential and commercial sectors would further add to the market potential.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Scope Methodology

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Overview

4. Europe Power Line Communication (PLC) Systems Market by Component

5. Europe Power Line Communication (PLC) Systems Market by Type

6. Europe Power Line Communication (PLC) Systems Market by Solution

7. Europe Power Line Communication (PLC) Systems Market by Application

8. Europe Power Line Communication (PLC) Systems Market by Country

9. Company Profiles

Companies Mentioned

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Texas Instruments Incorporated

STMicroelectronics N.V.

Broadcom Limited

Maxim Integrated.

Qualcomm Atheros Inc.

Microchip Technology Inc.

Echelon Corporation

