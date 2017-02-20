Over 180 experts from across the food contact industry will gather in Rome, Italy from 15 17 May 2017 to attend Smithers Pira's Global Food Contact (http://www.food-contact.com/global-food-contact/agenda).

Food and beverage packaging was valued at $221 billion in 2016 and with food packaging predicted to grow at a faster rate than any other packaging market in the next five years it's clear why it's increasingly important to stay up-to-date with regulations in this ever-changing industry. Food contact regulations across the globe often fail to unite, so players from across the supply chain have a constant battle to stay-to-date with key legislation in all countries they export to, which is why Global Food Contact offers them the perfect solution.

Described as "An efficient and enjoyable means of staying up to date with the global regulatory landscape" by Allan Brown from Scholle IPN Packaging Inc., Global Food Contact offersdelegates the opportunity to hear the latest industry trends, deepen their understanding of international FCM requirements, gain updates on food contact legislation, network with food contact professionals and receive the latest information on regulatory requirements in all key markets they export to including Europe, US, Canada, Asia and South America.

Attendees to the conference include industry leaders and legislators from across the food contact supply chain such as regulatory affairs professionals, chemical manufacturers, material suppliers, brand owners and R&D scientists developing new chemicals for food contact applications.

Sessions include:

Printing inks for food contact materials: European regulatory status and projects; the ink industry's approach Dr. Sebastian Gierisch, hubergroup

On harmonizing global food contact regulations an industry perspective Jim Huang, Coca-Cola, USA

China's food contact regulations related to plastics Ningjia Zheng, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LP, USA

Delegates to the conference will also be able to book themselves onto an exclusive pre-conference workshop, taking place on Monday 15th May with Head of Food Contact Compliance at Smithers Pira, Alistair Irvine.

For more information on Global Food Contact visit http://www.food-contact.com/global-food-contact.

Sponsorship and exhibition opportunities are still available. For more information about sponsorship and exhibition opportunities, please contact Stephen Frier on +44 (0)1372 802006 or email sfrier@smithers.com.

About Smithers Pira

Smithers Pira is the worldwide authority on the packaging, paper and print industry supply chains. They provide world-leading expertise and market intelligence, and offer a range of testing services supported by comprehensive facilities in the UK and US. With over 80 years' technical and scientific experience Smithers Pira helps clients around the world with their business and testing requirements.

- Ends -

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170220005276/en/

Contacts:

Smithers Pira

Joanna Gibson

jgibson[at]smithers[dot]com

+44(0)1372-802037