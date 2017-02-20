BLACKROCK NORTH AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC - Portfolio Update

For the one month period ended 31 January 2017, the Company's NAV decreased by 1.6% whilst the share price fell by 3.7% (all in sterling). The Company's benchmark, the Russell 1000 Value Index, declined by 1.1% for the period.



The largest contributor to relative performance during the month was stock selection in the consumer discretionary sector. Notably, our overweight position in Comcast (+6.4% in GBP) proved to be beneficial. Stock selection in information technology also added to relative returns as our decision to own non-benchmark holding Samsung contributed positively. Lastly, an underweight to real estate also added modestly to relative performance.



The largest detractor from relative performance is stock selection and allocation decisions in the industrials sector. Notably, not owning benchmark railroad operator CSX Corporation (+26.8% in GBP) proved to be costly. Within the sector, an underweight to the machinery industry and stock selection in aerospace & defence also hurt relative performance. Lastly, stock selection in the health care, energy and financials sectors dampened relative returns during the month.



Transactions/Options

Transactions: Notable portfolio changes include initiating new positions in Koninklijke Philips NV and McKesson Corporation. Koninklijke Philips operates in three segments including health care, electronics and lighting whilst McKesson is a global pharmaceutical drugs distributor. Further, we exited our position in Reynolds American Inc., a tobacco manufacturer, during the month.



Options: As at 31 January 2017, the Company's options exposure was 17.13% and the delta of the options was 89.29%.



Positioning

The Company is currently overweight to the health care, consumer discretionary, materials, and financials sectors. We are approximately equal-weight in the information technology and industrials sectors, and underweight to real estate, energy, telecom, consumer staples, and utilities sectors.