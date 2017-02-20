

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's foreign trade gap widened in December from a year ago, as imports grew faster than exports, figures from the Economy Ministry showed Monday.



The trade deficit rose to EUR 2.45 billion in December from EUR 1.6 billion in the corresponding month last year.



Merchandise exports climbed 2.9 percent year-over-year in December and imports expanded by 5.6 percent.



During the year 2016, total trade deficit of the country came in at EUR 18.75 billion, which was 22.4 percent lower than in 2015 and the second highest trade balance since 1997.



Spanish exports advanced 1.7 percent to EUR 254.5 billion in 2016, marking its historical record. At the same time, imports dropped 0.4 percent.



