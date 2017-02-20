Uponor Corporation Managers' transactions 20 February 2017 13.00 EET



Notification of transactions by managers and their closely associated persons



Notification under the EU Market Abuse Regulation, article 19







Person subject to the notification requirement Name: Bondestam, Sebastian Position: Other senior manager -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Initial Notification Reference number: 743700KA2GMSYJM3CM12_20170220101547_5 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Issuer Name: Uponor Corporation LEI: 743700KA2GMSYJM3CM12 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Transaction details Transaction date: 2017-02-17+02:00 Nature of the transaction: Receipt of a Share-Based Incentive or Remuneration Instrument: Share ISIN: FI0009002158 Volume: 1477 Unit price: 0.00 Euro Aggregated transactions Volume: 1477 Volume weighted average price: 0.00 Euro







Uponor Corporation







Tarmo Anttila Vice President, Communications Tel. +358 20 129 2852







DISTRIBUTION: Nasdaq Helsinki Media www.uponor.com











Uponor is a leading international systems and solutions provider for safe drinking water delivery, energy-efficient radiant heating and cooling and reliable infrastructure. The company serves a variety of building markets including residential, commercial, industrial and civil engineering. Uponor employs about 3,900 employees in 30 countries, mainly in Europe and North America. In 2016, Uponor's net sales totalled €1.1 billion. Uponor is based in Finland and listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. www.uponor.com