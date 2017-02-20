Oriola-KD Oyj: Oriola-KD Corporation's Annual Report, Financial Statements 2016 and the Report of the Board of Directors is published

Oriola-KD Corporation Stock Exchange Release 12 February 2017 at 1.00 p.m.

Oriola-KD Corporation's Annual Report, Financial Statements 2016 and the Report of the Board of Directors is published

Oriola-KD Corporation has today published its Report of the Board of Directors and Financial Statements and Annual Report for 2016 in Finnish and in English. The publications can be found as pdf attachment of this stock exchange release and on the company's website at www.oriola-kd.com/annualreport. The Corporate Governance Statement and Remuneration Statement have been published on 13 February 2017 on the company's website at www.oriola-kd.com/CorporateGovernance (http://www.oriola-kd.com/CorporateGovernance).

OriolaKD_Annual_Report_2016



