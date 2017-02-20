sprite-preloader
GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Oriola-KD Oyj: Oriola-KD Corporation's Annual Report, Financial Statements 2016 and the Report of the Board of Directors is published

Oriola-KD Corporation Stock Exchange Release 12 February 2017 at 1.00 p.m.

Oriola-KD Corporation's Annual Report, Financial Statements 2016 and the Report of the Board of Directors is published

Oriola-KD Corporation has today published its Report of the Board of Directors and Financial Statements and Annual Report for 2016 in Finnish and in English. The publications can be found as pdf attachment of this stock exchange release and on the company's website at www.oriola-kd.com/annualreport. The Corporate Governance Statement and Remuneration Statement have been published on 13 February 2017 on the company's website at www.oriola-kd.com/CorporateGovernance (http://www.oriola-kd.com/CorporateGovernance).

Oriola-KD Corporation

Sari Aitokallio
CFO

Further information:

Sari Aitokallio
CFO
tel. +358 10 429 2112
email: sari.aitokallio@oriola.com

Katja Graff
Manager, Treasury and IR
tel. +358 10 429 013
email: katja.graff@oriola.com

Distribution:
NASDAQ OMX Helsinki Ltd.
Key media

Released by:
Oriola-KD Corporation
Corporate Communications
Orionintie 5
FI-02200 Espoo
www.oriola-kd.com

OriolaKD_Annual_Report_2016 (http://hugin.info/136732/R/2079943/783182.pdf)


This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Oriola-KD Oyj via Globenewswire

