QNAP Strengthens Partnership With Canonical to Provide Enhanced DLNA Video Streaming Application on QNAP NAS

TAIPEI, Taiwan, February 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

QNAP® Systems, Inc. is further strengthening its partnership with Canonical', a renowned open-source software company, to provide a variety of multimedia streaming apps for a complete multimedia experience.

QNAP Linux Station is fully-integrated with Ubuntu 16.04 LTS. Users can download a wide range of multimedia apps from Ubuntu Software Center, including Plex Media Server, KMPlayer, LibreOffice, VLC, and more. With HDMI output, users can play media files saved on QNAP NAS to TVs and monitors. Users can also install Twonky Server and enjoy watching via DLNA/UPnP.

DownloadTwonky Server for Linux from Twonky's website and activate Ubuntu OS on QNAP Linux Station. Then follow theTutorialto complete Twonky Server installation. After installing Twonky Server, users can benefit from a 30-day free trial.

System Requirement:

Linux Station requires a QNAP NAS with at least 4GB RAM. Supported models include: TVS-x82, TVS-ECx80, TS-x79, TVS-x73, TVS-x71, TS-x70, TVS-x63+, TVS-x63, TS-x53A, TS-x53Pro, TBS-453A, TS-x51+, TS-x51A and the TS-x51 series.

Container Station v1.5.1343 (or later) must be installed on the NAS.

For more information about Linux Station, Ubuntu Software Center and Twonky Ubuntu installation, please check theTutorial.

About Canonical

Canonicalis the commercial sponsor of the Ubuntu project and the leading provider of support services for Ubuntu deployments in the enterprise. Ubuntu is a free, open-source platform for client, server, cloud computing, and Internet of Things. Since its launch in 2004, it has become a natural choice for users of all kinds, from Fortune 500 companies to hardware makers, content providers, software developers, and individual technology enthusiasts. With developers, support staff, and engineering centers all over the world, Canonical is uniquely positioned to help its partners and enterprise customers make the most of Ubuntu. Canonical is a privately held company.

About QNAP Systems, Inc.

QNAP Systems, Inc., as its brand promise 'Quality Network Appliance Provider', aims to deliver comprehensive offerings of cutting edge network attached storage (NAS) and network video recorder (NVR) solutions featured with ease-of-use, robust operation, large storage capacity, and trustworthy reliability. QNAP integrates technologies and designs to bring forth quality products that effectively improve business efficiency on file sharing, virtualization applications, storage management and surveillance in the business environments, as well as enrich entertainment life for home users with the offering of a fun multimedia centre experience. Headquartered in Taipei, QNAP delivers its solutions to the global market with nonstop innovation. More information is athttp://www.qnap.com.



Media Contact

marketing@qnap.com

Tel: +886-2-2641-2000

