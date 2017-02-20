Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Non-Life Insurance Investments in the United Kingdom to 2019: Market Databook" report to their offering.
The "Non-Life Insurance Investments in the United Kingdom to 2019: Market Databook" contains detailed historic and forecast data covering investments in the non-life insurance industry in United Kingdom. This databook provides data on government securities, corporate bonds, investment funds, cash in bank/hand, other investments and total investment income
Summary:
This report is the result of extensive market research covering the non-life insurance industry in United Kingdom. It contains detailed historic and forecast data for investments. "Non-Life Insurance Investments in the United Kingdom to 2019: Market Databook" provides detailed insight into the operating environment of the non-life insurance industry in United Kingdom. It is an essential tool for companies active across the United Kingdom non-life insurance value chain and for new players considering to enter the market.
Scope:
Historic and forecast data for investments in the non-life insurance industry in United Kingdom for the period 2010 through to 2019.
Historic and forecast data on government securities, corporate bonds, investment funds, cash in bank/hand, other investments and total investment income for the period 2010 through to 2019.
Reasons To Buy:
This report provides you with valuable data for the non-life insurance industry covering investments in United Kingdom.
This report provides you with a breakdown of market data including data on government securities, corporate bonds, investment funds, cash in bank/hand, other investments and total investment income
This report allows you to plan future business decisions using the forecast figures given for the market.
Key Topics Covered:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 What is this Report About?
1.2 Definitions
1.3 Methodology
2 INDUSTRY ANALYSIS
2.1 Government Securities
2.2 Government Securities Forecast
2.3 Corporate Bonds
2.4 Corporate Bonds Forecast
2.5 Investment Funds
2.6 Investment Funds Forecast
2.7 Cash in bank/hand
2.8 Cash in bank/hand Forecast
2.9 Other Investments
2.10 Other Investments Forecast
2.11 Total Investment Income
2.12 Total Investment Income Forecast
3 APPENDIX
