Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Non-Life Insurance Investments in the United Kingdom to 2019: Market Databook" report to their offering.

The "Non-Life Insurance Investments in the United Kingdom to 2019: Market Databook" contains detailed historic and forecast data covering investments in the non-life insurance industry in United Kingdom. This databook provides data on government securities, corporate bonds, investment funds, cash in bank/hand, other investments and total investment income

Summary:

This report is the result of extensive market research covering the non-life insurance industry in United Kingdom. It contains detailed historic and forecast data for investments. "Non-Life Insurance Investments in the United Kingdom to 2019: Market Databook" provides detailed insight into the operating environment of the non-life insurance industry in United Kingdom. It is an essential tool for companies active across the United Kingdom non-life insurance value chain and for new players considering to enter the market.

Scope:

Historic and forecast data for investments in the non-life insurance industry in United Kingdom for the period 2010 through to 2019.

Historic and forecast data on government securities, corporate bonds, investment funds, cash in bank/hand, other investments and total investment income for the period 2010 through to 2019.

Reasons To Buy:

This report provides you with valuable data for the non-life insurance industry covering investments in United Kingdom.

This report provides you with a breakdown of market data including data on government securities, corporate bonds, investment funds, cash in bank/hand, other investments and total investment income

This report allows you to plan future business decisions using the forecast figures given for the market.

Key Topics Covered:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 What is this Report About?

1.2 Definitions

1.3 Methodology

2 INDUSTRY ANALYSIS

2.1 Government Securities

2.2 Government Securities Forecast

2.3 Corporate Bonds

2.4 Corporate Bonds Forecast

2.5 Investment Funds

2.6 Investment Funds Forecast

2.7 Cash in bank/hand

2.8 Cash in bank/hand Forecast

2.9 Other Investments

2.10 Other Investments Forecast

2.11 Total Investment Income

2.12 Total Investment Income Forecast

3 APPENDIX

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/v88c3w/nonlife

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170220005302/en/

Contacts:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Related Topics: Insurance