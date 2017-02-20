Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Reinsurance in Serbia, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2020" report to their offering.

The 'Reinsurance in Serbia Key Trends and Opportunities to 2020' report provides detailed analysis of the market trends, drivers and challenges in the Serbian reinsurance segment.

It provides values for key performance indicators such as written premium, reinsurance ceded and reinsurance accepted during the review period (2011-2015) and forecast period (2015-2020).

The report also analyses information pertaining to the competitive landscape in the country, gives a comprehensive overview of the Serbian economy and demographics, and provides detailed analysis of natural hazards and their impact on the Serbian insurance industry.

The report brings together research, modeling and analysis expertise to enable reinsurers to identify segment dynamics and competitive advantages, and access profiles of reinsurers operating in the country.

Key Highlights:

The premium ceded to reinsurance grew consistently during the review period, whereas the impact of severe natural disasters increased renewal rates.

The Serbian reinsurance segment is smaller than those of other EU member states such as Bulgaria and France.

With Serbia's accession to the EU, insurers will be required to follow the directives of Solvency II, which will provide a uniform industry framework to benefit consumers in the form of increased competition and product innovation.

The Serbian reinsurance segment consists of four reinsurance companies, of which Dunav Re is publicly owned; the remaining three are private.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Key Facts and Highlights

2 Executive Summary

3 Economy and Demographics

4 Reinsurance Outlook

5 Natural and Man-made Hazards

6 Competitive Landscape

7 Definition and Methodology

8 About

Companies Mentioned

Dunav Re

Wiener Re Beograd

Generali Reosiguranje Srbija

DDOR Re ADO

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/dr2hrb/reinsurance_in

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170220005312/en/

Contacts:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T. Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Related Topics: Reinsurance