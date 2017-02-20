UV Tapes Market to Reach USD 677.2 Million by 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, February 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

GlobalUV tapes marketis expected to reach USD 677.2 million by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Growing electronics and semiconductor industries are expected to play key roles in the market growth over the forecast period. Polyolefin was one of the primary raw material used in manufacturing of UV tapes. These tapes were most widely used in 2015 on account of high performance characteristics under extreme heat and pressure conditions.

Growing demand for miniaturized semiconductor and electronic components have driven the market for ICs and micro-chips, further boosting the UV tapes industry. These tapes are used for applications such as back grinding and wafer dicing, in the semiconductor industry.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

Wafer dicing was the most dominant application in 2015 owing to rapid electronics industry growth, as it involves sawing or cutting of wafer into a precise size and shape for use in electronic devices

The back grinding application accounted for over 40% of the industry by value in 2015 due to growing demand for compact-sized and powerful electronic devices such as smartphones and tablets

The polyolefin (PO) UV tapes market was valued at over USD 150 million in 2015 on account of their superior performance as compared to other alternatives such as PVC and PO UV tapes

Asia Pacific is projected to witness the highest CAGR of over 10% from 2016 to 2025 courtesy growing demand from its booming electronics and semiconductor industries

These players resorted to both, organic as well as inorganic growth strategies, in order to enter new regions and increase their respective market shares

Grand View Research has segmented the global UV Tapes market on the basis of product, application and region:

Product Outlook (Volume, Million Square Meters: Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Polyolefin (PO) UV Tapes Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) UV Tapes Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) UV Tapes Other UV Tapes

Application Outlook (Volume, Million Square Meters: Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Wafer Dicing Back Grinding Others

Regional Outlook (Volume, Million Square Meters: Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) North America U.S. Europe Germany France Asia Pacific China South Korea Latin America Brazil Middle East & Africa



