Solder Flux Market Anticipated to reach US$ 367.3 Mn by 2024; Increasing Production of PCBs to Reflect Positively on Sales, Research Report by TMR

Transparency Market Research has released a new market report titled "Solder Flux Market by Type (Water Soluble, No-Clean, and Others) for BGA, and Other Applications - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2016-2024." According to the report, the global solder flux market was valued at US$ 213.2 Mn in 2015 and is estimated to reach US$ 367.3 Mn by 2024, expanding at a CAGR of 6.3% between 2016 and 2024.

Solder flux reacts with the oxide layer, cleans metal surfaces and leaving a surface for better solder bond. Flux remnants on the surface of the metal while soldering. This prevents the formation of additional oxides due to high heat. Solder flux is primarily used in semiconductors, printed circuit boards, ball grid arrays, surface-mount devices, etc. It is used to rework or repair of ball grid array and surface mount device. The no-clean segment holds the major share of the solder flux market, followed by water soluble and others (gas face flux, rosin based) segments Lead free solder flux is major indicator which affect market positively. Production of lead-free solder flux is expected to result in decrease in production of low-grade solder flux products and increase in production of high-grade solder flux. Lead is a key constituent of the traditional soldering process. The amount of lead entering the environment is a major concern. Therefore, many countries across the world have started to move toward lead-free soldering.

Currently, Asia Pacific is leading player of the global solder flux market and is followed by Europe and North America. The market for solder flux is expanding substantially, owing to fast growth of automotive and electronics industries. Growth in the electronics and semiconductors industry caused by rapidly changing lifestyles of people is likely to drive the global solder flux market during the forecast period. On considering volume, Asia Pacific was estimated to hold for more than 60% share of the global solder flux market in 2015. It is also projected to be the fastest growing market for solder flux during the forecast period. Emerging countries in Asia Pacific is the leading consumers and manufacturer of solder flux. The semiconductor and printed circuit board industry in China is developing steadily, due to which the country is key market of solder flux.

Rise in production of electronic products such as computers, and mobile phones is driving the production of PCBs. Thus, the production of PCBs is increasing due to the rise in application of electronics items. This, in turn, is augmenting the global solder flux market. Key players in the solder flux market include Key players operating in the solder flux market include KOKI Company Ltd., Johnson Matthey, Henkel AG & Company KGaA, Heraeus Holding, Kester, DUKSAN Hi-Metal Co., Ltd. and Others. The report segments the global Solder Flux market as follows:

Solder Flux Market: Type Analysis

Water Soluble

No-Clean

Others

Solder Flux Market: Application Analysis

BGA

Others

Solder Flux Market: Regional Analysis

North America U.S. Canada

Europe France U.K. Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC Egypt South Africa Rest of MEA

& (MEA)

Rest of Middle East & Africa

