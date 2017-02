Housing Association Funding Plc - Quarterly Report

QUARTERLY REPORT AS AT December 2016

TABLE 1: COLLATERAL ASSOCIATION NO OF DWELLINGS LAST REPORT NUMBER OF DWELLINGS DIFFERENCE NUMBER OF DWELLINGS AVERAGE PER DWELLING GROSS ANNUAL RENT NET RENTAL INCOME ANNUAL DEBT SERVICE NET RENTAL COVER WEEKLY GROSS RENT VOIDS & CREDIT LOSSES ANNUAL PROVISION PER DWELLING FOR... MANAGEMENT MAINTENANCE SERVICE CHARGES A2 283 283 0 222.31 462.41 451.13 711.35 3,403.58 £3,271,575.12 £1,848,516.67 £686,751.00 2.69 Arena 566 566 0 92.33 192.05 396.84 651.79 260.06 £2,717,549.12 £1,868,131.60 £1,016,225.00 1.84 Derwent 422 422 0 89.53 186.23 397.00 640.89 395.54 £1,964,714.96 £1,281,220.42 £913,523.00 1.40 Home 559 559 0 110.41 229.65 402.03 723.72 533.15 £3,209,415.56 £2,153,710.53 £1,432,167.00 1.50 Jephson 1,161 1,163 (2) 106.12 220.73 397.00 707.39 154.33 £6,406,694.32 £4,689,051.80 £3,076,087.00 1.52 Knightstone 458 458 0 106.28 221.07 396.88 653.53 113.01 £2,531,210.24 £1,897,113.97 £1,322,967.00 1.43 Midland Heart 628 628 0 98.85 205.61 412.73 700.58 518.38 £3,228,039.88 £2,074,213.46 £1,215,720.00 1.71 Paradigm 181 181 0 130.25 270.92 397.00 697.97 118.49 £1,225,911.44 £957,239.46 £501,691.00 1.91 Riverside 960 960 0 92.79 193.01 390.00 640.89 153.83 £4,632,240.08 £3,309,617.92 £1,525,337.00 2.17 Thames Valley 515 515 0 139.62 290.41 421.04 706.96 400.96 £3,738,973.68 £2,802,000.14 £1,626,736.00 1.72 Viridian 1,416 1,417 (1) 124.79 259.56 437.03 718.77 708.03 £9,188,506.60 £6,181,774.46 £4,092,419.00 1.51

TABLE 2: COLLECTION OVER LAST 52 WEEKS ... OVER LAST 28 WEEKS ... ASSOCIATION GROSS RENT COLLECTED RENT NET COLLECTED RENT (COLLECTED RENT) /(GROSS RENT) (NCR) /(ADS) GROSS RENT COLLECTED RENT NET COLLECTED RENT (COLLECTED RENT) /(GROSS RENT) (NCR) /(ADS) A2 £2,822,621.64 £3,026,081.52 £1,861,699.20 1.07 2.71 £1,608,941.97 £1,861,948.18 £1,206,887.55 1.16 1.76 Arena £2,802,796.68 £2,716,334.21 £1,960,073.73 0.97 1.93 £1,531,513.34 £1,486,445.34 £1,073,353.97 0.97 1.06 Derwent £1,964,512.00 £2,012,787.27 £1,409,505.08 1.02 1.54 £1,057,839.55 £1,041,629.71 £715,943.52 0.98 0.78 Home £3,267,905.08 £3,209,758.24 £2,275,315.45 0.98 1.59 £1,790,554.60 £1,743,170.25 £1,226,014.50 0.97 0.86 Jephson £6,448,409.53 £6,413,264.07 £4,926,802.52 0.99 1.60 £3,553,644.95 £3,466,695.87 £2,650,023.86 0.98 0.86 Knightstone £2,571,708.11 £2,506,875.83 £1,967,331.28 0.97 1.49 £1,408,131.80 £1,406,546.25 £1,109,921.26 1.00 0.84 Midland Heart £3,280,668.09 £3,203,341.30 £2,174,028.66 0.98 1.79 £1,797,983.64 £1,770,074.68 £1,201,730.72 0.98 0.99 Paradigm £1,238,043.86 £1,258,328.49 £1,038,317.39 1.02 2.07 £679,506.61 £697,432.33 £575,290.33 1.03 1.15 Riverside £4,707,132.06 £4,582,492.13 £3,436,885.71 0.97 2.25 £2,582,779.61 £2,526,921.60 £1,892,252.53 0.98 1.24 Thames Valley £3,587,214.86 £3,578,231.82 £2,783,269.80 1.00 1.71 £1,938,175.17 £1,931,417.39 £1,492,696.53 1.00 0.92 Viridian £9,358,158.60 £9,401,025.85 £6,719,075.09 1.00 1.64 £5,123,366.67 £5,139,666.90 £3,667,809.89 1.00 0.90

TABLE 3: COMPLIANCE ASSOCIATION NET RENTAL COVER OVER LAST 52 WEEKS ... OVER LAST 28 WEEKS ... OUTCOME OF STOCK CONDITION SURVEY NRC>=105% COLLECTED RENT OVER GROSS RENT >= 95% NET COLLECTED RENT TEST

NCR >= 115% ADS COLLECTED RENT OVER GROSS RENT >= 95% NET COLLECTED RENT TEST

NCR >= 61.92% ADS A2 Pass Pass Pass Pass Pass CGTC Arena Pass Pass Pass Pass Pass CGTC Derwent Pass Pass Pass Pass Pass CGTC Home Pass Pass Pass Pass Pass CGTC Jephson Pass Pass Pass Pass Pass CGTC Knightstone Pass Pass Pass Pass Pass CGTC Midland Heart Pass Pass Pass Pass Pass CGTC Paradigm Pass Pass Pass Pass Pass CGTC Riverside Pass Pass Pass Pass Pass CGTC Thames Valley Pass Pass Pass Pass Pass CGTC Viridian Pass Pass Pass Pass Pass CGTC

TABLE 4: ADDITIONAL FACILITY PROVIDER NAME DRAW-DOWNS OUTSTANDING BALANCE ORIGINAL Barclays AF PROVIDER Bank plc £9,435,000.00 £0.00