Western Europe Will Witness Rampant Consumption of Vitamin D Ingredients During 2016-2026

VALLEY COTTAGE, New York, February 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Adequate intake of vitamin D instruments a regularized absorption of calcium and phosphorous minerals in one's body. Consumers are well aware of the pivotal role of vitamin D ingredients in maintaining a healthy composition of bones and teeth. Consumption of food, beverages or medicines containing vitamin D ingredients is growing in the world. Medical research and clinical trials have attested the advantage of consuming vitamin D ingredients for treatment of prevalent disorders such as multiple sclerosis, type 1 diabetes, and even cancer. A recent study published by Future Market Insights estimated that in 2016, more than 10,000 tonnes of vitamin D ingredients were sold in the world. The study further predicts that by the end of 2026, the global vitamin D ingredient consumption will have soared robustly at 10.6% CAGR and reached 30,000 tonnes.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20161020/430874LOGO )



According to Future Market Insights -

"The global market for vitamin D ingredients, which is presently valued over US$ 1.2 billion, will surge at a healthy CAGR of 11.1% and bring in revenues worth over US$ 3.5 billion by the end of 2026."

Request a Sample Report with Table of Contents: http://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-2952

Vitamin D Consumption Rampant in Western Europe

A majority of global demand for vitamin D ingredients emanates from North America and the Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) region. In 2017 and beyond, North America will account for over two-third of global revenues, while over 2,000 tonnes of vitamin D ingredients are expected to be consumed in the APEJ region by 2026-end. Even still, Western Europe is projected to be the most lucrative region for sales of vitamin D ingredients. According to the report, the vitamin D ingredient revenues in Western Europe will be soaring at the fastest pace, registering CAGR of 13.5%. On the other hand, Eastern Europe, Latin America and Middle East & Africa will showcase a relatively moderate revenue growth for vitamin D ingredients. And, Japan's contribution to global vitamin D ingredients market value will remain less than 3% throughout the forecast period.

Preview Analysis on Global Vitamin D Ingredients Market Segmentation by Application - Pharmaceutical, Food, Beverage, Cosmetics, Animal Feed and Pet Food; By Source - Milk, Eggs, Fish, Animals, Plants, Fruits, and Vegetables; By Product - Vitamin D3, Vitamin D2; By Form - Powder, Resin, Liquid: http://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/vitamin-d-ingredients-market

Half of World's Vitamin D Ingredients used by Drug Makers

Pharmaceutical applications of vitamin D ingredients are proliferating successively, compelling manufacturers of these ingredients to amend their product offerings according to pharmaceutical affability. By 2026, one out of every two vitamin D ingredient being produced in the world will be consumed by pharmaceutical industries. Food and beverage manufacturers are also increasing their contribution by collectively accounting for more than 30% share of global vitamin D ingredient market. In the due course of projection period, consumption of vitamin D ingredients will witness higher demand for cosmetic applications, while animal and pet feed industries from around the world will lower the vitamin D content in their products.

Additional research highlights compiled in the report include:

Preference to powdered form of vitamin D ingredients is expected to keep rising through 2026

A majority of vitamin D ingredients will be sourced from fish meat, which is also a cost-effective method

In 2016, more than US$ 900 million worth of vitamin D3 ingredients were consumed in the world

worth of vitamin D3 ingredients were consumed in the world The demand for vitamin D2 ingredients will grow at less than 9% CAGR during the forecast period

Speak with Analysis on ant Report Related Queries: http://www.futuremarketinsights.com/askus/rep-gb-2952

Key Manufacturers of Vitamin D Ingredients

Future Market Insights has profiled leading players in the global vitamin D ingredients market for their active participation towards progressing in business. Among such companies, Dishman Netherlands BV is being recognized as the world's sole large-scale producer of vitamin D2 ingredients. Companies such as BASF SE, Royal DSM NV, Schiff Nutrition International, Inc. (Reckitt Benckiser), and Zhejiang Garden Biochemical High-tech Company Limited are prominent manufacturers of vitamin D3 ingredients. Other companies partaking in the global vitamin D ingredient market include Barr Pharmaceuticals, Lycored Limited, Fermenta Biotech Ltd., J.R. Carlson Laboratories, and GlaxoSmithKline plc.

More From FMI's Cutting-edge Intelligence:

Animal Feed Additives Market Segmentation by Product - Vitamins, Amino Acids, Feed Enzymes, Antibiotics, Acidifiers, Antioxidants, Binders, Minerals, Others; By Livestock - Swine, Poultry, Cattle, Aquaculture: http://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/animal-feed-additives-market

Red Berries Market Segmentation By Berries Type - Cranberry, Strawberry, Red Raspberry, Cherry, Grapes and Redcurrants; By Application - Dairy, Beverages, Snack Food, Nutraceuticals; By Product Type - Frozen, Puree; By Nature - Organic and Conventional; By End Use - Bulk and Retail: http://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/red-berries-market

APAC Savoury Ingredients Market Segmentation By Type - Yeast Extract, Monosodium Glutamate, Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein, Hydrolyzed Animal Protein, Nucleotides and Others; By Form - Liquid, Powder, Paste; and By Application - Food, Dips and soups, Instant Noodles and Sauces, Meat and Seafood, Bakery Products and savory snacks, Pet Food: http://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/apac-savoury-ingredients-market

About Us

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading market intelligence and consulting firm. We deliver syndicated research reports, custom research reports and consulting services which are personalized in nature. FMI delivers a complete packaged solution, which combines current market intelligence, statistical anecdotes, technology inputs, valuable growth insights and an aerial view of the competitive framework and future market trends.

Browse More Food and Beverages Market Insights



Contact Us

616 Corporate Way, Suite 2-9018,

Valley Cottage, NY 10989,

United States

T: +1-347-918-3531

F: +1-845-579-5705

T (UK): + 44 (0) 20 7692 8790

Sales: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Press Office: Press@futuremrketinsights.com



Website: http://www.futuremarketinsights.com