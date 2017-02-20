Augmented reality capability compliments TeraRecon 3D Print Pack portal



ORLANDO, Fla., 2017-02-20 13:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TeraRecon (www.terarecon.com), a leader in advanced visualization and enterprise medical image viewing solutions, debuted their new high-performance, cloud-based augmented reality solution, the HoloPack™ Portal*, today at the Health Information & Management Systems Society (HIMSS17) Annual Conference & Exhibition, in Orlando, Florida. The HoloPack Portal extends the TeraRecon viewing platform to provide a full-spectrum user experience that is applicable to both clinical experts and their patients.



TeraRecon President and CEO Jeff Sorenson states, "By adding augmented reality to TeraRecon's suite of solutions, advanced visualization moves from on-screen to off-screen with interactive holography. This addition perfectly complements TeraRecon's 3D Print Pack™ portal which expands visualization even further with an in-hand, 3D printed medical model. Using advanced visualization to power an end-to-end medical image viewing experience aligns to our vision for innovative, engaging and intelligent imaging workflows."



Leveraging Microsoft's Azure® as a high-powered GPU-enabled computing platform, the augmented reality solution is co-hosted in TeraRecon's iNtuition™ Cloud along with their Within Image Analysis (WIA™) platform for applied machine learning. Additionally, the HoloPack Portal uses image streaming technology optimized for superior speed and responsiveness by Seattle-based TeraRecon partner, Vizua.



Visit TeraRecon at HIMSS Booth #1475 to experience the full suite of viewing solutions including the HoloPack Portal, 3D printing and their full range of advanced medical image viewers.



*HoloPack Portal is intended for non-diagnostic display and discussion or education purposes only



About TeraRecon (www.terarecon.com) TeraRecon is the largest independent, vendor neutral medical image viewing solution provider with a focus on advanced image processing innovation. TeraRecon iNtuition and iNteract+ solutions advance the accessibility, performance, clinical functionality and medical imaging workflow throughout many areas of the healthcare ecosystem. The company provides world class advanced visualization 3D post-processing tools, as well as a spectrum of enterprise medical image viewing, diagnostic interpretation, image sharing, interoperability and collaboration solutions. TeraRecon is a privately-held company with its world headquarters in Foster City, California with major offices in Acton, MA, Durham, NC, Frankfurt, Germany and Tokyo, Japan.



