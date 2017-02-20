A meeting between the EU Commission and member states took place on Friday regarding the proposal. pv magazine has heard that the anti-dumping measures against Chinese PV manufacturers have been prolonged for 18 months. The exact result of the meeting is not yet known.

The mediation committee had to step in between the EU Commission and member states after a two-year extension of the anti-dumping measures was rejected at the end of January. A two-year extension of anti subsidy measures was approved by member states.

The Commission will discuss the outcome again at its meeting on Wednesday. "In view of the fact that the Committee of Appeals has expressed no clear opinion, the Commission will draw its final conclusion in the coming days," EU Commission representatives told pv magazine. Results will be confirmed by publication in ...

