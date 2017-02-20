Automotive Turbochargers Market 2015-2022 - Global Strategic Business Report 2017 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --



Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Automotive Turbochargers - Global Strategic Business Report" report to their offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Automotive Turbochargers in US$ Million and Thousand Units.

Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.



The report profiles 17 companies including many key and niche players such as



BorgWarner Inc. (US)

BorgWarner Turbo Systems GmbH ( Germany )

) Bosch Mahle Turbo Systems GmbH & Co. KG ( Germany )

) Continental AG ( Germany )

) Cummins, Inc. (US)

Cummins Turbo Technologies Ltd. (UK)

Honeywell Turbo Technologies (US)

IHI Corporation ( Japan )

) IHI Charging Systems International GmbH ( Germany )

) IHI Turbo America Company (US)

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. ( Japan )

) Turbodyne Technologies, Inc. (US)

Turbonetics Inc. (US)

Key Topics Covered:

1. Industry Overview



A Prelude

Road to Commercialization..

Stringent Emission Control Norms Set the Stage for Adoption of Turbochargers in Automobiles

Review of Green House Gas Emissions and Fuel Economy

Standards for Vehicles Across the World

Emissions Regulations Landscape in Major Country/Region

Light Duty Vehicle Emission Regulations Landscape

Trend Towards Engine Downsizing for Enhancing Vehicle Fuel

Efficiency & Reducing Vehicular Emissions Turbo Charges

2. Market Trends & Growth Drivers



Projected Rise in Vehicle Demand & Subsequent Rise in Production Bodes Well for the OEM Automotive Turbochargers Market

Opportunity Indicators

Diesel Engines - The Traditional Market for Turbochargers

Demand for Turbochargers in Huge Gasoline Engine Driven Vehicle Market to Gain Traction

Turbocharged Gasoline Direct-injected Engine Set for Growth

VGT Turbocharging Technology Popular in Passenger Cars, While Wastegate Turbocharging is a Hit with Commercial Vehicles

Europe - The Largest Revenue Contributor

- The Largest Revenue Contributor Dominance of State-of-the-Art VNTs in Europe

Asia-Pacific - The Fastest Growing Regional Market for Turbochargers

- The Fastest Growing Regional Market for Turbochargers North American Market too Adds Significant Growth Prospects for Turbochargers

Technology Innovation: Spearheading Growth

Dual or Two-Stage Turbo Systems

Variable Nozzle Turbochargers

Electronically Driven Turbochargers

R&D Geared towards Product Innovation - Key for Constant Growth

Automakers Focus on Customer Satisfaction to Fuel Market Growth

Look into Manufacturer Efforts at Incorporating Turbochargers in Vehicle Models

Key Issues & Challenges

Growing Consumer Preference of Electric Vehicles

Technical Challenges & Growing Usage of Fraudulent Products

3. Product Overview



Turbocharger

Physical Definition

Functional Definition

Significance

Enhances Efficiency and Air Control in a Combustion Engine

Effective Utilization of Waste Energy

Emission Control

Optimum Action under Tough Conditions

Application Insight

A Glance at Optional Components Allied with Turbochargers

Wastegate

Blow-off valve (BOV)

Ball Bearings

Significance of Ceramic Ball Bearings in Turbochargers

Intercoolers

Pressure Sensors

Ceramic Turbine Blades

Silencer Ring

Sequential Turbochargers

Turbochargers - A Functional Overview

Installation Aspect

Cost Factor

Common Causes of Failure & Recommendations

4. Turbocharger Facts



The Competing Substitute - Superchargers

Turbochargers Vs Superchargers

Head to Head Comparison

The Best Alternative

Purging Lag- Clearing the Hurdle

A Brief Review of Innovative Technologies

Variable Nozzle Turbine (VNT) Turbochargers

Electronically Driven Turbochargers

5. Product Launches



Honeywell Introduces All-New GTX3584RS Flagship Turbocharger

Honeywell Introduces New Reverse Rotation Turbochargers

Motorcar Parts of America Expands Product Line with Launch of Brake Power Boosters & Turbochargers

Turbonetics Introduces TNX Series Turbochargers

Cummins Turbo Technologies Introduces Pioneering Turbocharger Technology

Continental Introduces First Automotive Aluminum Turbocharger Housing

6. Recent Industry Activity



BorgWarner Starts Construction of its New Plant in Thailand

Borgwarner Powers Hyundai Motor Company's Diesel Engines with its VTG Turbocharging Technology

MHI Forlift & Engine Turbocharger Holdings Ltd Starts

Operating its New Engine & Turbocharger Group Company - MHI

Engine & Turbocharger, Ltd

MHI to Transfer its Engine & Turbocharger Business to Wholly Owned Subsidiary, MHIET

Borgwarner Combines Distribution of Aftermarket Products from its Turbo Systems and Emission Systems Businesses

Borgwarner Powers Volkswagen Group's New High-Performance

Diesel Engine with its Optimized R2s® Turbocharging Technology

MHI to Commence Full-Scale Production at its New Turbocharger Plant in Indiana

Borgwarner Develops First Flex Fuel Turbocharger Made In

Brazil for the Country's Passenger Cars Market

for the Country's Passenger Cars Market Borgwarner Establishes New Production Facility in China

Honeywell Opens New Turbocharger Production Facility in China

7. Focus On Select Players



