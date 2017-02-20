Automotive Turbochargers Market 2015-2022 - Global Strategic Business Report 2017 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Automotive Turbochargers - Global Strategic Business Report" report to their offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Automotive Turbochargers in US$ Million and Thousand Units.
Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.
The report profiles 17 companies including many key and niche players such as
- BorgWarner Inc. (US)
- BorgWarner Turbo Systems GmbH (Germany)
- Bosch Mahle Turbo Systems GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)
- Continental AG (Germany)
- Cummins, Inc. (US)
- Cummins Turbo Technologies Ltd. (UK)
- Honeywell Turbo Technologies (US)
- IHI Corporation (Japan)
- IHI Charging Systems International GmbH (Germany)
- IHI Turbo America Company (US)
- Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. (Japan)
- Turbodyne Technologies, Inc. (US)
- Turbonetics Inc. (US)
Key Topics Covered:
1. Industry Overview
- A Prelude
- Road to Commercialization..
- Stringent Emission Control Norms Set the Stage for Adoption of Turbochargers in Automobiles
- Review of Green House Gas Emissions and Fuel Economy
- Standards for Vehicles Across the World
- Emissions Regulations Landscape in Major Country/Region
- Light Duty Vehicle Emission Regulations Landscape
- Trend Towards Engine Downsizing for Enhancing Vehicle Fuel
- Efficiency & Reducing Vehicular Emissions Turbo Charges
2. Market Trends & Growth Drivers
- Projected Rise in Vehicle Demand & Subsequent Rise in Production Bodes Well for the OEM Automotive Turbochargers Market
- Opportunity Indicators
- Diesel Engines - The Traditional Market for Turbochargers
- Demand for Turbochargers in Huge Gasoline Engine Driven Vehicle Market to Gain Traction
- Turbocharged Gasoline Direct-injected Engine Set for Growth
- VGT Turbocharging Technology Popular in Passenger Cars, While Wastegate Turbocharging is a Hit with Commercial Vehicles
- Europe - The Largest Revenue Contributor
- Dominance of State-of-the-Art VNTs in Europe
- Asia-Pacific - The Fastest Growing Regional Market for Turbochargers
- North American Market too Adds Significant Growth Prospects for Turbochargers
- Technology Innovation: Spearheading Growth
- Dual or Two-Stage Turbo Systems
- Variable Nozzle Turbochargers
- Electronically Driven Turbochargers
- R&D Geared towards Product Innovation - Key for Constant Growth
- Automakers Focus on Customer Satisfaction to Fuel Market Growth
- Look into Manufacturer Efforts at Incorporating Turbochargers in Vehicle Models
- Key Issues & Challenges
- Growing Consumer Preference of Electric Vehicles
- Technical Challenges & Growing Usage of Fraudulent Products
3. Product Overview
- Turbocharger
- Physical Definition
- Functional Definition
- Significance
- Enhances Efficiency and Air Control in a Combustion Engine
- Effective Utilization of Waste Energy
- Emission Control
- Optimum Action under Tough Conditions
- Application Insight
- A Glance at Optional Components Allied with Turbochargers
- Wastegate
- Blow-off valve (BOV)
- Ball Bearings
- Significance of Ceramic Ball Bearings in Turbochargers
- Intercoolers
- Pressure Sensors
- Ceramic Turbine Blades
- Silencer Ring
- Sequential Turbochargers
- Turbochargers - A Functional Overview
- Installation Aspect
- Cost Factor
- Common Causes of Failure & Recommendations
4. Turbocharger Facts
- The Competing Substitute - Superchargers
- Turbochargers Vs Superchargers
- Head to Head Comparison
- The Best Alternative
- Purging Lag- Clearing the Hurdle
- A Brief Review of Innovative Technologies
- Variable Nozzle Turbine (VNT) Turbochargers
- Electronically Driven Turbochargers
5. Product Launches
- Honeywell Introduces All-New GTX3584RS Flagship Turbocharger
- Honeywell Introduces New Reverse Rotation Turbochargers
- Motorcar Parts of America Expands Product Line with Launch of Brake Power Boosters & Turbochargers
- Turbonetics Introduces TNX Series Turbochargers
- Cummins Turbo Technologies Introduces Pioneering Turbocharger Technology
- Continental Introduces First Automotive Aluminum Turbocharger Housing
6. Recent Industry Activity
- BorgWarner Starts Construction of its New Plant in Thailand
- Borgwarner Powers Hyundai Motor Company's Diesel Engines with its VTG Turbocharging Technology
- MHI Forlift & Engine Turbocharger Holdings Ltd Starts
- Operating its New Engine & Turbocharger Group Company - MHI
- Engine & Turbocharger, Ltd
- MHI to Transfer its Engine & Turbocharger Business to Wholly Owned Subsidiary, MHIET
- Borgwarner Combines Distribution of Aftermarket Products from its Turbo Systems and Emission Systems Businesses
- Borgwarner Powers Volkswagen Group's New High-Performance
- Diesel Engine with its Optimized R2s® Turbocharging Technology
- MHI to Commence Full-Scale Production at its New Turbocharger Plant in Indiana
- Borgwarner Develops First Flex Fuel Turbocharger Made In
- Brazil for the Country's Passenger Cars Market
- Borgwarner Establishes New Production Facility in China
- Honeywell Opens New Turbocharger Production Facility in China
7. Focus On Select Players
For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/bp7925/automotive
