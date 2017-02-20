sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
20.02.2017 | 13:11
(1 Leser)
Automotive Turbochargers Market 2015-2022 - Global Strategic Business Report 2017 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Automotive Turbochargers - Global Strategic Business Report" report to their offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Automotive Turbochargers in US$ Million and Thousand Units.

Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.

The report profiles 17 companies including many key and niche players such as

  • BorgWarner Inc. (US)
  • BorgWarner Turbo Systems GmbH (Germany)
  • Bosch Mahle Turbo Systems GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)
  • Continental AG (Germany)
  • Cummins, Inc. (US)
  • Cummins Turbo Technologies Ltd. (UK)
  • Honeywell Turbo Technologies (US)
  • IHI Corporation (Japan)
  • IHI Charging Systems International GmbH (Germany)
  • IHI Turbo America Company (US)
  • Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. (Japan)
  • Turbodyne Technologies, Inc. (US)
  • Turbonetics Inc. (US)

Key Topics Covered:

1. Industry Overview

  • A Prelude
  • Road to Commercialization..
  • Stringent Emission Control Norms Set the Stage for Adoption of Turbochargers in Automobiles
  • Review of Green House Gas Emissions and Fuel Economy
  • Standards for Vehicles Across the World
  • Emissions Regulations Landscape in Major Country/Region
  • Light Duty Vehicle Emission Regulations Landscape
  • Trend Towards Engine Downsizing for Enhancing Vehicle Fuel
  • Efficiency & Reducing Vehicular Emissions Turbo Charges

2. Market Trends & Growth Drivers

  • Projected Rise in Vehicle Demand & Subsequent Rise in Production Bodes Well for the OEM Automotive Turbochargers Market
  • Opportunity Indicators
  • Diesel Engines - The Traditional Market for Turbochargers
  • Demand for Turbochargers in Huge Gasoline Engine Driven Vehicle Market to Gain Traction
  • Turbocharged Gasoline Direct-injected Engine Set for Growth
  • VGT Turbocharging Technology Popular in Passenger Cars, While Wastegate Turbocharging is a Hit with Commercial Vehicles
  • Europe - The Largest Revenue Contributor
  • Dominance of State-of-the-Art VNTs in Europe
  • Asia-Pacific - The Fastest Growing Regional Market for Turbochargers
  • North American Market too Adds Significant Growth Prospects for Turbochargers
  • Technology Innovation: Spearheading Growth
  • Dual or Two-Stage Turbo Systems
  • Variable Nozzle Turbochargers
  • Electronically Driven Turbochargers
  • R&D Geared towards Product Innovation - Key for Constant Growth
  • Automakers Focus on Customer Satisfaction to Fuel Market Growth
  • Look into Manufacturer Efforts at Incorporating Turbochargers in Vehicle Models
  • Key Issues & Challenges
  • Growing Consumer Preference of Electric Vehicles
  • Technical Challenges & Growing Usage of Fraudulent Products

3. Product Overview

  • Turbocharger
  • Physical Definition
  • Functional Definition
  • Significance
  • Enhances Efficiency and Air Control in a Combustion Engine
  • Effective Utilization of Waste Energy
  • Emission Control
  • Optimum Action under Tough Conditions
  • Application Insight
  • A Glance at Optional Components Allied with Turbochargers
  • Wastegate
  • Blow-off valve (BOV)
  • Ball Bearings
  • Significance of Ceramic Ball Bearings in Turbochargers
  • Intercoolers
  • Pressure Sensors
  • Ceramic Turbine Blades
  • Silencer Ring
  • Sequential Turbochargers
  • Turbochargers - A Functional Overview
  • Installation Aspect
  • Cost Factor
  • Common Causes of Failure & Recommendations

4. Turbocharger Facts

  • The Competing Substitute - Superchargers
  • Turbochargers Vs Superchargers
  • Head to Head Comparison
  • The Best Alternative
  • Purging Lag- Clearing the Hurdle
  • A Brief Review of Innovative Technologies
  • Variable Nozzle Turbine (VNT) Turbochargers
  • Electronically Driven Turbochargers

5. Product Launches

  • Honeywell Introduces All-New GTX3584RS Flagship Turbocharger
  • Honeywell Introduces New Reverse Rotation Turbochargers
  • Motorcar Parts of America Expands Product Line with Launch of Brake Power Boosters & Turbochargers
  • Turbonetics Introduces TNX Series Turbochargers
  • Cummins Turbo Technologies Introduces Pioneering Turbocharger Technology
  • Continental Introduces First Automotive Aluminum Turbocharger Housing

6. Recent Industry Activity

  • BorgWarner Starts Construction of its New Plant in Thailand
  • Borgwarner Powers Hyundai Motor Company's Diesel Engines with its VTG Turbocharging Technology
  • MHI Forlift & Engine Turbocharger Holdings Ltd Starts
  • Operating its New Engine & Turbocharger Group Company - MHI
  • Engine & Turbocharger, Ltd
  • MHI to Transfer its Engine & Turbocharger Business to Wholly Owned Subsidiary, MHIET
  • Borgwarner Combines Distribution of Aftermarket Products from its Turbo Systems and Emission Systems Businesses
  • Borgwarner Powers Volkswagen Group's New High-Performance
  • Diesel Engine with its Optimized R2s® Turbocharging Technology
  • MHI to Commence Full-Scale Production at its New Turbocharger Plant in Indiana
  • Borgwarner Develops First Flex Fuel Turbocharger Made In
  • Brazil for the Country's Passenger Cars Market
  • Borgwarner Establishes New Production Facility in China
  • Honeywell Opens New Turbocharger Production Facility in China

7. Focus On Select Players

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/bp7925/automotive

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716




