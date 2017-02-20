Peptic Ulcer Testing - Global Strategic Business Report 2015-2022 - Higher Risk of H. pylori Disease Raises Demand for Testing from Elderly Population - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Peptic Ulcer Testing - Global Strategic Business Report" report to their offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Peptic Ulcer Testing in US$ Thousand.
Companies Profiled:
- Becton, Dickinson and Company (US)
- Beckman Coulter, Inc. (US)
- Biomerica, Inc. (US)
- Biohit Oyj (Finland)
- bioMérieux SA (France)
- Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US)
- DiaSorin S.p.A. (Italy)
- EKF Diagnostics (UK)
- Exalenz Bioscience Ltd. (Israel)
- Halyard Health, Inc. (US)
- Kibion AB (Sweden)
- Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (US)
- Otsuka America Pharmaceutical, Inc. (US)
- Orion Diagnostica Oy (Finland)
- Polymedco CDP, LLC (US)
- Quidel Corporation (US)
- Sekisui Diagnostics, LLC (US)
- Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US)
Key Topics Covered:
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
2. MARKET TRENDS & ISSUES
Sustained increase in Prevalence of Infectious Diseases Turns Focus onto Rapid Testing
Higher Risk of H. pylori Disease Raises Demand for Testing from Elderly Population
Differential Accuracy of Diagnostic Tests in Adults and Children
Rapid Tests - Enabling Faster Testing for H. Pylori Infection
Rapid Urease Tests: Most Useful Invasive Test for H. Pylori Detection
Urea Breath Test - A Gold Standard in Non-Invasive Tests
Availability of Tests Influences Market Adoption
Cost Influencing Choice of Testing for H. Pylori
Recommendations for H. Pylori Diagnostic Tests - An Overview
Diagnostic Methods for H. Pylori Infection as Recommended by Guidelines in Select Countries
Histology, UBT and SAT: Expensive Yet High-Value Offering Tests
DVC-FISH Test Offers Positive Results in Detecting Viable H. Pylori Cells in Fecal Samples
FIVH (fluorescence in vivo hybridization) - The New Kid on the Block
Guidelines for Diagnosing H. Pylori Ulcers in Children
Antibody Tests Not Recommended for Children; Biopsy Tests More Pertinent
3. PEPTIC ULCERS - THE DISEASE, CAUSES, SYMPTOMS, TYPES, DIAGNOSIS, AND TREATMENT
4. PEPTIC ULCER DIAGNOSIS AND TESTS
5. PRODUCTS INNOVATIONS/INTRODUCTIONS
6. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
7. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS
8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 41 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 46)
- The United States (26)
- Canada (1)
- Europe (16)
- France (3)
- Germany (1)
- The United Kingdom (3)
- Italy (1)
- Spain (1)
- Rest of Europe (7)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (2)
- Middle East (1)
For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/3rvbvp/peptic_ulcer
