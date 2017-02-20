Global Airport Lighting Market Analysis & Trends 2017 - Industry Forecast to 2025: $960.8 Million Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb. 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The Global Airport Lighting Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 7.8% over the next decade to reach approximately $960.8 million by 2025.

This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts for all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2013, 2014 revenue estimations are presented for 2015 and forecasts from 2016 till 2025. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies.

Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include increasing usage of led lighting in airfields, energy efficient lighting systems that consume less power, have longer life span, and are affordable, development of technologies to monitor airfield lighting systems and growth opportunities/investment opportunities.

Based on Technology the market is categorized into LED and Non-LED.

Based on Type the market is segmented into taxiway lighting systems, apron lighting systems, runway lighting systems, obstruction lighting, visual approach scope indicator (VASI), airport beacon, runway edge lighting, visual glide scope indicator and other types.

As per Division the market is segmented into terminal lighting, airside lighting and landside lighting.

As per Position the market is segmented into precision approach path indicator (papi), in-pavement/inset airfield lights and elevated airfield lights.



Report Highlights:



- The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

- Market forecasts till 2025, using estimated market values as the base numbers

- Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

- Key developments and strategies observed in the market

- Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

- In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

- Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2025

- Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Key Topics Covered:

1 Market Outline



2 Executive Summary

3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Increasing Usage of LED Lighting in Airfields

3.1.2 Energy Efficient Lighting Systems that Consume Less Power, Have Longer Life Span, and are Affordable

3.1.3 Development of Technologies to Monitor Airfield Lighting Systems

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness



4 Airport Lighting Market, By Technology

4.1 LED

4.2 Non-LED

5 Airport Lighting Market, By Type

5.1 Taxiway lighting systems

5.2 Apron lighting systems

5.3 Runway lighting systems

5.4 Obstruction Lighting

5.5 Visual Approach Scope Indicator (VASI)

5.6 Airport beacon

5.7 Runway Edge Lighting

5.8 Visual Glidescope Indicator

5.9 Other Types

6 Airport Lighting Market, By Division

6.1 Terminal Lighting

6.2 Airside Lighting

6.3 Landside Lighting



7 Airport Lighting Market, By Position

7.1 Precision Approach Path Indicator (PAPI)

7.2 In-Pavement/Inset Airfield Lights

7.3 Elevated Airfield Lights



8 Airport Lighting Market, By Geography

9 Key Player Activities

9.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

9.2 Partnerships, Joint Venture's, Collaborations and Agreements

9.3 Product Launch & Expansions

9.4 Other Activities



10 Leading Companies

10.1 Siemens Ag

10.2 Vosla GmbH

10.3 Philips

10.4 Honeywell International, Inc.

10.5 Hella KGaA Hueck & Co.

10.6 Goodrich Lighting Systems

10.7 Eaton Corporation PLC

10.8 Cooper Industries

10.9 Carmanah Technologies Corp.

10.10 Avlite Systems

10.11 Avionics Ltd.

10.12 ATG Airports

10.13 Airfield Lighting

10.14 ADB Airfield Solutions

10.15 ABB



