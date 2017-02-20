Global Dental Fitting (Inlays & Onlays, Abutments, Veneers, Crowns, Bridges) Market Analysis & Trends 2016-2025 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb. 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Dental Fitting Market Analysis & Trends - Product, Veneers, Crowns & Bridges, Vertical - Forecast to 2025" report to their offering.

The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.

Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include rising stake of dental laboratories in CAD/CAM technologies, increasing dental tourism in emerging markets, growing need for cosmetic dentistry and recent technological developments of dental fitting.

Based on product, the market is categorized into inlays and onlays, abutments, veneers, crowns and bridges. By abutments, the market is again sub segmented into temporary abutments and definitive abutments. By crowns, the market is further segregated into porcelain-fused-to-metal (PFM), all-ceramics and metal. By bridges, the market is further classified into cantilever bridges, 4-unit bridges, 3-unit bridges and Maryland bridges.

Depending on the vertical, the market is segmented into dental laboratories, hospitals and clinics and other verticals.

This industry report analyzes the global markets for Dental Fitting across all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2013, 2014 revenue estimations are presented for 2015 and forecasts from 2016 till 2025.

Report Highlights:

- The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

- Market forecasts till 2025, using estimated market values as the base numbers

- Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

- Key developments and strategies observed in the market

- Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

- In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

- Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2025

- Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Key Topics Covered:

1 Market Outline

2 Executive Summary

3 Market Overview



3.1 Current Trends



3.1.1 Rising stake of dental laboratories in CAD/CAM Technologies



3.1.2 Increasing dental tourism in Emerging Markets



3.1.3 Growing need for cosmetic dentistry



3.1.4 Recent technological developments of Dental Fitting



3.2 Drivers



3.3 Constraints



3.4 Industry Attractiveness



4 Dental Fitting Market, By Product



4.1 Inlays and Onlays



4.1.1 Inlays and Onlays Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)



4.2 Abutments



4.2.1 Abutments Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)



4.2.1.1 Temporary Abutments



4.2.1.1.1 Temporary Abutments Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)



4.2.1.2 Definitive Abutments



4.2.1.2.1 Definitive Abutments Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)



4.3 Veneers



4.3.1 Veneers Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)



4.4 Crowns



4.4.1 Crowns Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)



4.4.1.1 Porcelain-Fused-To-Metal (PFM)



4.4.1.1.1 Porcelain-Fused-To-Metal (PFM) Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)



4.4.1.2 All-Ceramics



4.4.1.2.1 All-Ceramics Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)



4.4.1.3 Metal



4.4.1.3.1 Metal Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)



4.5 Bridges



4.5.1 Bridges Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)



4.5.1.1 Cantilever Bridges



4.5.1.1.1 Cantilever Bridges Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)



4.5.1.2 4-Unit Bridges



4.5.1.2.1 4-Unit Bridges Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)



4.5.1.3 3-Unit Bridges



4.5.1.3.1 3-Unit Bridges Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)



4.5.1.4 Maryland Bridges



4.5.1.4.1 Maryland Bridges Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)



5 Dental Fitting Market, By Vertical



5.1 Dental Laboratories



5.1.1 Dental Laboratories Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)



5.2 Hospitals and Clinics



5.2.1 Hospitals and Clinics Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)



5.3 Other Verticals



5.3.1 Other Verticals Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)

6 Dental Fitting Market, By Geography



7 Key Player Activities



7.1 Mergers & Acquisitions



7.2 Partnerships, Joint Venture's, Collaborations and Agreements



7.3 Product Launch & Expansions



7.4 Other Activities



8 Leading Companies



8.1 3M Company



8.2 Avinent Implant System



8.3 Bicon, LLC

8.4 Biohorizons Iph, Inc.



8.5 Danaher Corporation



8.6 Dentsply Sirona Inc.



8.7 Modern Dental USA



8.8 Noris Medical



8.9 Quantum Dental



8.10 Shofu Dental



8.11 Southern Cross Dental



8.12 Sundance Dental



8.13 TAV Dental



8.14 Yamahachi Dental



8.15 Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.



