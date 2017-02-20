Global $15.8 Billion Spinal Intervention Markets for Surgical, Replacement and Neurostimulation Technologies 2016-2021 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Spinal Intervention: Markets for Surgical, Replacement and Neurostimulation Technologies" report to their offering.

The global market for spinal and neurostimulation intervention products is expected to reach $15.8 billion by 2021 from $12.6 billion in 2016, rising at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5% from 2016 through 2021.

Manufacturers of neurostimulation and spinal technologies are discussed and analyzed based on product types, market share and key corporate activities, including a mergers and acquisitions, strategic alliances, and research and development. In addition to neurostimulation products used for the treatment of spinal conditions, the report looks at the wider neurostimulation industry in order to provide a more comprehensive analysis of the overall market and growth opportunities for companies operating in this field.

The report also includes an in-depth analysis of new products and technologies in development, as well as the development of new products that can address a growing number of therapeutic indications.

This report provides:

- An overview of the global markets for surgical, replacement, and neurostimulation technologies as they relate to spinal intervention.

- Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2015, estimates for 2016, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2021.

- Coverage of several types of surgical procedure currently available for the treatment of spinal diseases and injury, including spinal fusion, disc replacement, facet replacement and kyphoplasty, all of which use different products and technologies, and have different advantages and drawbacks.

- Analyses of the market in terms of key product and technology areas, major manufacturers and factors influencing market growth and demand.

- Key corporate activities, including such a mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances and research & development.

- Profiles of major players in the industry.

The report provides an analysis of the markets for spinal and neurostimulation products, including trends and sales to 2021. It analyzes the market in terms of key product and technology areas, major manufacturers and factors influencing market growth.

Key Topics Covered:

1: Introduction

- Study Goals And Objectives

- Reasons For Doing The Study

- Scope Of Report

- Intended Audience

- Information Sources

2: Summary - Complimentary

3: Market Overview

- Applications For Spinal Surgeries

- Applications For Neurostimulation Technologies

4: Current Market Environment

- Major Markets By Product Type

- Major Companies And Market Share

- Major Markets By Region

- Market Trends And Growth Drivers

5: Spinal Implant Products And Technologies

- Spinal Fusion

- Minimally Invasive Spinal Fusion

- Total Disc Replacement

- Dynamic Stabilization

- Biologics

- Fracture Repair

6: Neurostimulation Products And Technologies

- Technological Developments

- Spinal Cord Stimulation Products

- Deep Brain Stimulation

- Vagus Nerve Stimulation

- Gastric Stimulation

- Other Forms Of Neurostimulation

7: Product And Technology Pipeline

- Spinal Product Pipeline Devices

- Neurostimulation Product Pipeline

8: Industry Developments

- Mergers And Acquisitions

- Strategic Alliances

9: Company Profiles

- Spinal Product Manufacturers

- Neurostimulation Product Manufacturers

Companies Mentioned

- Alphatec Holdings

- B. Braun/Aesculap

- Boston Scientific

- CVRX

- Depuy Synthes

- Globus Medical

- K2M

- Livanova

- Medtronic

- Neuropace

- NEVRO

- Nuvasive

- Orthofix International

- St. Jude Medical

- Stryker

- Zimmer Biomet

