North American Commercial Flooring Markets 2016-2021: Product Fevelopments, Materials and Technology Enhancements - Research and Markets

The North American commercial flooring industry is expected to reach $26.8 billion by 2021 from $21.5 billion in 2016, rising at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5% from 2016 through 2021 in terms of revenue.

This report includes a comprehensive analysis of all commercial flooring products used in the North American commercial flooring market. The report provides the latest information regarding product developments and material and technology enhancements as well as a detailed look at the various distribution channels and their dynamics.

The current market demand for each product type is quantified by volume and value, with projections for growth to 2021. This report also provides profiles for leading North American commercial flooring manufacturers.

This report provides:

- An overview of the market for commercial flooring in North America

- Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2015, 2016, and projections of CAGRs through 2021

- A look at the different categories of commercial construction including corporate (tenant and owner-occupied), healthcare, hospitality, retail and institutional including government, public space, and education

- A detailed look at the various distribution channels and their dynamics

- Information on different product and technology types such as carpet, ceramic tile, hardwood, laminates, stone, vinyl and resilient flooring - Profiles of major companies in the industry

Key Topics Covered:

1: Introduction

- Study Goals And Objectives

- Reasons For Doing The Study

- Scope Of Report

- Intended Audience

2: Summary

3: Overview

-Market Definition And Evolution

- Commercial Flooring Today

- Future Outlook And Expectations

- Flooring Categories

- Commercial Flooring Trade Industry Organizations

- Supply Chain

- Important Patents For Flooring Imaging

- Commercial Flooring Vs Residential Flooring

- Commercial Flooring Trends In North America

4: Commercial Flooring Products

- Introduction

- Market Dynamics

- Product Types

5: Market Size And Growth

- Regions

- Expenditures By Distribution Channel, Volumes And Growth

6: Market Definition

- Markets

- Market Share

7: Company Profiles

- Abbey Commercial Flooring

- Adleta Corporation

- Armstrong

- Beaulieu Group Llc

- Bentley Flooring Llc

- Commercial Flooring Distributors

- Congoleum

- Daltile (A Mohawk Brand)

- Dur-A-Flex Inc.

- Ecore Commercial Flooring

- Florim Usa

- Florstar Sales Inc.

- Forbo Flooring Systems

- Gerflor Usa

- Grupo Lamosa

- Haines & Company Inc.

- Hallmark Floors & Interiors Limited

- Interface Inc.

- Interceramic Inc.

- J+J Flooring Group

- Karndean Designflooring

- Mannington Mills Inc.

- Marazzi Group S.R.L.

- Milliken & Company Inc.

- Mohawk Industries Inc.

- Mullican Flooring

- Polyflor Ltd.

- Porcelanosa S.A.

- Roca Tile Group

- Shaw Industries Inc.

- Stanton Carpet Corporation

- Stonepeak Ceramics Inc.

- Tarkett SA

- The Dixie Group Inc.

- Vortex Commercial Flooring

