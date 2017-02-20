Helsinki, Finland, 2017-02-20 13:15 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Suominen Corporation Stock exchange release 20 February 2017 at 14:15 (EET)



Suominen Corporation's Annual Report 2016 published



Suominen Corporation has today published its Annual Report for 2016. The Annual Report is available online at http://2016.suominen.fi and also at www.suominen.fi > Investors. The pdf file is also attached to this release.



In addition to business, value creation, strategy and sustainability information, the Annual Report contains the Report by the Board of Directors, Financial Statements and Auditor's report.



The Corporate Governance Statement as well as Suominen's Remuneration Statement have been published in parallel with the Report by the Board of Directors and are available both in the Annual Report 2016 and as separate statements in Corporate Governance section at Suominen's website.



Suominen in brief



Suominen manufactures nonwovens as roll goods for wipes as well as for medical and hygiene products. The end products made of Suominen's nonwovens - wet wipes, feminine care products and swabs, for instance - bring added value to the daily life of consumers worldwide. Suominen is the global market leader in nonwovens for wipes and employs nearly 650 people in Europe and in the Americas. Suominen's net sales in 2016 amounted to EUR 416.9 million and comparable operating profit to EUR 25.6 million. The Suominen share (SUY1V) is listed in Nasdaq Helsinki Stock Exchange (Mid Cap). Read more at www.suominen.fi.



