PERPETUAL INCOME AND GROWTH INVESTMENT TRUST PLC - Net Asset Value(s)

Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc As at close of business on 17-February-2017 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 402.97p INCLUDING current year revenue 409.26p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 398.45p INCLUDING current year revenue 404.75p The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable. LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---