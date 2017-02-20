Copenhagen, 2017-02-20 13:30 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Please find enclosed notice of GN Store Nord A/S' Annual General Meeting 2017, including the complete proposals for the agenda.



Peter Justesen VP - Investor Relations & Treasury GN Store Nord A/S Tel: +45 45 75 87 16



https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=615937