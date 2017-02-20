SKODA Drives New Brand with Mobile- First Website

LONDON, February 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

ŠKODA UK has revealed a new digital presence to support the launch of its latest campaign - 'Driven by Something Different' - marking a change in direction for the car brand.

Aiming to adopt the smart use of software and design to enhance how customers interact with its brand online, ŠKODA UK sought to deliver a more engaging digital experience that was in keeping with its new brand identity.

The UK team worked closely with established digital agency Reading Room, an Idox company, to reimagine its mobile presence in a project turnaround time of just two months. With over 40% of traffic to the sites of UK automotive brands now from a smartphone, the mobile element was a key focus area for the project.

The new website and mobile experience delivers a brand-led and progressive look and feel, reflecting ŠKODA UK's vision and focus towards customer-led positioning. Enhanced usability sits at the heart of the work, with the site's layout, functionality and structure all designed to be as intuitive as possible for the mobile user.

The new site has launched successfully, with future enhancements already planned to optimise the platform and support ŠKODA UK in meeting ambitious growth targets.

John Davies, Managing Director of Reading Room said: "The team wanted to create a digital presence that was just as ambitious and exciting as ŠKODA's new brand direction. The end product is a great example of the collaborative efforts from across the agency covering strategy, user experience, design and technology, with all of us poised to continue to evolve the site and push the brand even further digitally."

In addition to the new web and mobile presence, ŠKODA UK's brand campaign was supported by a new TV advert fronted by Sir Bradley Wiggins and launched on 4 February 2017. The advert debuted during the England vs France Six Nations rugby match at Twickenham Stadium the same day.

To view the new ŠKODA website, visit http://www.skoda.co.uk or http://m.skoda.co.uk for the mobile site.

