ORLANDO, FL -- (Marketwired) -- 02/20/17 -- AssistRx (ARx), the leading enterprise technology platform focused on specialty and highly-managed medications, announces today the integration of ARx's iAssist Workflows into Surescripts Electronic Prescribing, addressing the specialty Rx workflow to eliminate the inefficient manual processes that strain pharmacies and providers daily. Surescripts is the single most trusted and capable health information network, delivering nearly two billion e-prescriptions annually.

Through the Surescripts network, users will have access to AssistRx's leading technology platform including iAssist Workflows. iAssist Workflows are a series of acceleration services configured to the specific needs of a patient, healthcare provider or treatment. The integration of iAssist Workflows into Surescripts Electronic Prescribing will help simplify patients' access to necessary medications, improve patient compliance and adherence, and deliver improved patient outcomes through a streamlined and electronic process, eliminating the need for faxes, phone calls, and paper.

"The partnership is a natural fit, as both of our missions align. Both companies aim to reduce time-consuming and error-prone tasks throughout the prescribing process, enabling physicians to focus more time on patients and less on paper-based efforts," said Edward Hensley, Chief Commercial Officer, AssistRx. "Together, we're providing the industry with a solution that integrates and consolidates information networks, ensuring the highest level of accuracy, efficiency, and improved patient experience."

"Surescripts continues to provide electronic solutions to streamline cumbersome manual processes and provide actionable patient intelligence at critical points of care," said Mike Pritts, Chief Product Officer, Surescripts. "With access to our e-prescribing capabilities, AssistRx users will eliminate the tedious and time consuming processes associated with specialty medications, ultimately enhancing engagement with providers and patients and improving care outcomes."

About AssistRx

AssistRx was founded in 2009 with the mission to connect the patient-centric healthcare team through integrated technology solutions. Their flagship product, iAssist, is a HIPAA compliant, secure, cloud-based platform that allows for the configuration of patient access workflows with acceleration services tailored to the business and therapy needs of specific drugs, and the patients that take those drugs. Using iAssist has proven to accelerate time-to-therapy by reducing the time it takes for patients to get their medications by 45%. AssistRx has built upon the success of iAssist with a drug referral management tool, eCase, and a reporting and analytic platform focused on specialty and highly-managed drug therapies, eInformatix. For additional information, visit www.assistrx.com

Media Contacts:

Caroline Congdon

Uproar PR for AssistRx

(321) 236-0102 X233

Email Contact



