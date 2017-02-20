PASADENA, CA--(Marketwired - February 20, 2017) - NextGate, the leading healthcare technology company for patient and provider identity management, announced today its agreement with Southwest Diagnostic Imaging (SDI) to implement the NextGate Enterprise Master Patient Index (EMPI) to integrate patient data coming from different imaging centers, hospitals, and other healthcare organizations. Probabilistic algorithms in the EMPI will enable data from multiple sources to be matched to the same patient, giving SDI providers a consolidated enterprise view of a patient's imaging files, streamlined billing processes, and improved patient access. Additionally, the EMPI will assign each patient a global unique patient identifier that serves as a cross-reference for accurate information exchange with external partners such as medical groups and Health Information Exchanges (HIE). This network of integrated information will simplify the process of properly linking a patient's historic information, thus improving clinical efficiency and enhancing the patient experience by offering all relevant documents at the SDI point of care.

Known as the nation's largest private practice radiology specialty corporation, SDI is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, and is comprised of three radiology practices -- Valley Radiologists, Scottsdale Medical Imaging, and EVDI Medical Imaging. These practices serve the Greater Phoenix area through 33 free standing, full service imaging centers and also provide radiology services in several area hospitals for Banner Health, HonorHealth, and Iasis Healthcare.

As part of a new Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) deployment and migration to new financial management software, SDI wants to give their providers better visibility into a patient's care history. This requires the ability to link patient records originating from external partner systems, a standard method of integration, and a reduction in duplicate records which cause gaps in information delivery.

"As an advanced, large medical group, SDI needs a solution that can support data integration from our multiple participating hospitals, radiology practice locations and third party integration points," said Travis Haskins, Chief Information Officer at SDI. "Based on their proven track record in patient data matching, NextGate is the right partner to bring consistency to our complex patient data via a uniform patient identifier creating a database of information for our care teams to use at the time and place of care."

NextGate's EMPI will provide SDI with:

A single point for patient identity management across all clinical and financial systems

Patient record matching that is accurate, automatic and real-time

De-identification processes for reporting and analytics



Standard IHE and API services for integration with current and future SDI applications

Seamless integration to large medical specialty group EMRs and regional HIEs

The enterprise implementation will allow radiologists, technicians and other staff members to provide improved services to all patients through portals and online billing tools, the ability for remote scheduling, the delivery of electronic reports, and electronic image linking with more ease and security.

About Southwest Diagnostic Imaging

Founded in 2004, Southwest Diagnostic Imaging is a merger between three premier radiology groups in the greater Phoenix metropolitan area. We recognize the value of every life and we are guided by our commitment to medical excellence and leadership. SDI is dedicated to our Arizona communities by providing high quality, safe, value-driven health care to all we serve. Through our affiliates, Scottsdale Medical Imaging, Valley Radiologists, and EVDI Medical Imaging we have provided our patients, community, and medical professionals a tradition of innovation and patient-focused care for over 50 years. Together we are raising the standard of health care. For more information, visit SDIL.net.

About NextGate

NextGate helps connect the healthcare ecosystem by accurately identifying and linking patient and provider data from different applications. NextGate's iDAS (Intelligent Data Aggregation Server) solution framework leverages the company's industry-leading identity management technology to organize and relate data from enterprise systems to provide a more complete and accurate view of the total healthcare experience. NextGate's KLAS Category Leader EMPI technology currently manages over 200 million lives and is deployed by the nation's most successful healthcare systems and health information exchanges. For more information, visit NextGate.com.

