Ascom, the leading global healthcare Information and Communication Technology (ICT) provider, today launched its new Unite Context workflow collaboration platform at HIMSS17, where it is exhibiting and offering demos in booth #3135, February 19 23 in Orlando.

An integrated communication and collaboration platform that enables hospitals to bridge the information gap between back-end systems, EHRs, and the front end workflow, Unite Context on the Ascom Myco™ is an intuitive clinical collaboration solution that facilitates mobile workflows to improve clinical team coordination for better patient care. Unite Context, part of Ascom's Unite family of clinical software, is a comprehensive, enterprise-grade application that enables clinicians to view and manage all patients under their care and is natively integrated into the Ascom Myco, the first purpose-built smartphone for caregivers. It is also available as a standalone app for iOS, Android™ for BYOD implementations and Windows desktop, supporting the entire care team with a consistent user experience across all platforms.

Clinicians are faced with challenges every day as they strive to provide the highest possible level of care to their patients. Designed to tackle workflow inefficiencies identified by nurses, such as the need to multi-task and juggle multiple interruptions, Unite Context is highly intuitive platform that handles complex, disparate sources of information and communication, mobilizes it, and connects the dynamic team of caregivers regardless of their location within a health care facility.

Unite Context provides:

Visibility of patient's care team with availability and status

Access to EHR patient demographic information

Access to lab results

Secure messaging with support for image attachments

Pre-scripted messages for quicker clinician response

Staff directory/Central phonebook with contacts and their availability

Enterprise-grade telephony

"With Unite Context, Ascom collaborated with clinicians to identify how to minimize disruptions in their day-to-day work with patients," says Tim Whelehan, President, Ascom North America. "Unite Context solves how to best and securely share patient alerts, communicate vital lab results or quickly reach that on-duty care team member. Rather than managing a patchwork of stop-gap measures, Unite Context enables us to close the clinical information chasm and tie together the often disparate technologies in a hospital's technology ecosystem. By augmenting our end-to-end solution set, Unite Context empowers healthcare teams with the right information, to the right person, at the right time."

