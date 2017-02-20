Dataiku Enters Gartner's Magic Quadrant as a Visionary Amongst Data Science Platforms

Gartner places Dataiku as the furthest for 'Completeness of Vision' amongst 'Visionaries' in their debut year in the report.

NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Dataiku, the maker of the enterprise software platform for data teams, Dataiku Data Science Studio (DSS), makes its debut into the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Data Science Platforms* as a visionary. Gartner has positioned Dataiku as the furthest vendor in their 'Completeness of Vision' in the visionary quadrant.

Dataiku offers an innovative approach toward data team collaboration and their vision for how organizations can most effectively deliver value from data science. Dataiku empowers all of the members of a data team, from beginner business analysts to advanced data scientists, to collaborate and build data science solutions in environments that allow them to work most effectively. The ease-of-use of their product for companies across a diverse range of industries is also an important feature that Dataiku emphasizes.

"Today, companies require the most innovative tools to collaborate, produce, scale, manage, and ultimately deliver value from their data," said Florian Douetteau, CEO of Dataiku. "We believe Dataiku's debut placement in the Magic Quadrant accurately reflects our vision for what companies and their data teams need in order to deliver results and generate value from the data at hand."

Hundreds of companies use Dataiku on a daily basis to enable their teams to collaboratively build and run predictive data flows to solve industry problems such as fraud, churn, logistic optimization, maintenance issues, and much more.

To learn more about Dataiku visitwww.dataiku.com or visit Dataiku at Gartner's Data & Analytics Summit, March 6-9, in Grapevine, TX.

*Gartner, Inc., "Magic Quadrant for Data Science Platforms," 14 February, 2017.

Disclaimer: Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.