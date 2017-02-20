Global Internet of Things (IoT) Services Market by Type, by Application, by Region, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2011 - 2021: TechSci Research Report

NEW YORK, February 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Internet of Things (IoT) is a seamless connected network system of embedded devices that enable communication without human intervention. Moreover, services used to support essential features and components of IoT network are known as IoT services. Global IoT services market witnessed significant growth over the past few years, on account of growing technological advancements, increasing initiatives to automate processes, coupled with booming consumer electronics industry. Furthermore, growing adoption of Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) concept, rising intelligent transportation system market and exponentially increasing volume of data are generating need for data analytics and thereby fueling growth in global IoT services market during next five years.

According to TechSci Research report,"Global Internet of Things (IoT) Services Market By Type, By Application, By Region, CompetitionForecast & Opportunities, 2011 - 2021", global IoT services market is projected to exhibit a CAGR of over 24% during 2016-2021, owing torising internet and smartphone penetration, growing Industrial IoT (IIoT) adoption, coupled with increasing number of smart city projects across various countries. Managed services dominated global IoT services marketin 2015 and the trend is anticipated to continue during the forecast period as well, owing toincreasing number of government initiatives towards digitization and increasing IT spending on security services. Although, high demand for IoT services across the globe is emanating fromhealthcare, smart homes & buildings, smart cities, etc., manufacturing segment dominated global IoT services market in 2015, on account of rising need to reduce costs and increasing demand for data analytics.According to"Global Internet of Things (IoT) Services Market By Type, By Application, By Region, CompetitionForecast & Opportunities, 2011 - 2021"discusses the following aspects of global Internet of Things (IoT) services market:

GlobalInternet of Things (IoT)Services Market Size, Share & Forecast

Segmental Analysis: By Type (Professional Services and Managed Services), By Application (Healthcare, Manufacturing, Smart Homes & Buildings, Smart Cities and Others), By Region ( North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , Middle East & Africa and South America )

Report Methodology :

The information contained in this report is based upon both primary and secondary sources. Primary research included interviews with IoT service providers, channel partners & industry experts. Secondary research included an exhaustive search of relevant publications like company annual reports, financial reports and other proprietary databases.

Table of Content:

1. Product Overview

2. Research Methodology

3. Analyst View

4. Global IoT Services Market Outlook

4.1. Market Size & Forecast (Value)

4.2.Market Share & Forecast

5.North America IoT Services Market Outlook

5.1.Market Size & Forecast (Value)

5.2.Market Share & Forecast

6.Europe IoT Services Market Outlook

6.1.Market Size & Forecast (Value)

6.2.Market Share & Forecast

7.Asia-Pacific IoT Services Market Outlook

7.1.Market Size & Forecast (Value)

7.2.Market Share & Forecast

8.Middle East & Africa IoT Services Market Outlook

8.1.Market Size & Forecast (Value)

8.2.Market Share & Forecast

9.South America IoT Services Market Outlook

9.1.Market Size & Forecast (Value)

9.2.Market Share & Forecast

10.Global IoT Services Market Attractiveness Index

11.Market Dynamics

11.1.Impact Analysis

11.2.Drivers

11.3.Challenges

12.Market Trends & Developments

13.Competitive Landscape

14.Strategic Recommendations

