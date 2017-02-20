Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR), a world leader in creating comfortable, sustainable and efficient environments, was recognized for the fifth consecutive year as one of the World's Most Admired Companies according to Fortune Magazine. Ingersoll Rand ranked second in its category of Industrial Machinery.

"We are honored that Fortune has once again named Ingersoll Rand as one of the World's Most Admired Companies," said Michael W. Lamach, chairman and chief executive officer of Ingersoll Rand. "This recognition acknowledges our commitment to a culture that places a balanced emphasis on performance and values. I join in celebrating this achievement with our employees around the world who are dedicated to creating positive social change and making the world sustainable for future generations."

The survey measures nine attributes related to financial performance and corporate reputation.

To build the list, Fortune collaborated with Korn Ferry Hay Group. To determine the best-regarded companies in 51 industries, Korn Ferry Hay Group asked executives, directors, and analysts to rate enterprises in their own industry on nine criteria, from investment value and quality of management and products to social responsibility and ability to attract talent. A company's score must rank in the top half of its industry survey to be listed.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) advances the quality of life by creating comfortable, sustainable and efficient environments. Our people and our family of brands including Club Car, Ingersoll Rand, Thermo King and Trane - work together to enhance the quality and comfort of air in homes and buildings; transport and protect food and perishables; and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. We are a $13 billion global business committed to a world of sustainable progress and enduring results. For more information, visit www.ingersollrand.com.

