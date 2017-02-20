YIJIAN Treadmill Initiates Global Expansion Strategy with Future AI

HANGZHOU, China, Feb. 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- At2017 ISPO Munich, YIJIAN, the top Chinese treadmill brand launched its high-tech new products. At the same time, with "Foresee the Future" as the theme, YIJIAN released "Future AI", which was the world's first artificial intelligence for treadmill. The "Future AI" system manifests YIJIAN's world-leading smart technology, and highlights the strength of "China-Smart Made".

Photo - http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/469722/1111.jpg

YIJIAN has enough confidence to accelerate its global expansion strategy thanks to its technological innovation brought by the high and consistent input on R&D. The 286 treadmill patented technologies owned by YIJIAN arise from its 100-million-dollar investment on R&D accumulated over the past decade. This figure in 2016 accounted for over 15% of the total revenue, which was the only one of its kind in China.

On February 6th, "Future AI"made its debut on the big screen at New York Times Square. This event officially announced coming of the treadmill artificial intelligence era. Huffington Post, known as the world's first internet newspaper and the Pulitzer winner, specifically published a feature article to discuss how AI products could enrich our intelligent life, and introduced the outstanding design and powerful features of "Future AI"to global readers: it is more than a machine; it also interacts with you to satisfy your personal needs and creates the most favorable conditions for bodybuilding. All you have to do is to enjoy it, and enjoy exercising."