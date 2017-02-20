Global Infant Warmers and Incubators (Transport Incubator, Labor and Delivery and Neonatal Intensive Care Unit) Market Analysis & Trends 2016-2025 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb. 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Infant Warmers and Incubators Market Analysis & Trends - Product Type (Transport Incubator, Labor and Delivery and Neonatal intensive care unit (NICU)) - Forecast to 2025" report to their offering.

The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.

Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include improvement of integrated and multifunctional infant care equipment, rise in NICU admissions count, recent technological developments of Infant Warmers and Incubators and growth opportunities/investment opportunities.

Based on product type the market is categorized into transport incubator, labor and delivery and neonatal intensive care unit (NICU). Transport incubator is further segmented by external transport incubator and internal transport incubator. labor and delivery is sub divided into labor and delivery warmer and labor and delivery incubator. Neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) is further segmented by NICU convertible warmer/incubator, NICU incubator and NICU warmer.

This industry report analyzes the global markets for Infant Warmers and Incubators across all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2013, 2014 revenue estimations are presented for 2015 and forecasts from 2016 till 2025.

Report Highlights:

- The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

- Market forecasts till 2025, using estimated market values as the base numbers

- Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

- Key developments and strategies observed in the market

- Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

- In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

- Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2025

- Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

7 Leading Companies

7.1 Natus Medical Incorporated

7.2 Weyer GmbH

7.3 GE Healthcare

7.4 Phoenix Medical Systems

7.5 International Biomedical

7.6 Philips Healthcare

7.7 Dräger Medical

7.8 Datex Ohmeda Ltd

7.9 Smiths Medical

7.10 Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corp.

7.11 MTTS

7.12 AVI Healthcare

7.13 Nonin Medical

7.14 Natus Medical

7.15 Ibis Medical

