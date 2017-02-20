Global $3.8 Billion 4K Set-top Box (STB) Market Analysis & Trends 2016-2025 - Product (Hybrid, Satellite, IP & Cable STBs) & Technology (OTT, IPTV & DTT) - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb. 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global 4K Set-top Box (STB) Market Analysis & Trends - Product (Hybrid, Satellite, IP & Cable STBs), Technology (OTT (Over the Top), Internet Protocol Television (IPTV) & DTT (Direct Terrestrial Transmission)) - Forecast to 2025" report to their offering.

The Global 4K Set-top Box (STB) Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 3.6% over the next decade to reach approximately $3.8 billion by 2025.

The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.

Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include high quality in home entertainment is fuelling the market, growing infiltration of 3d and 4k TV's, growth opportunities/investment opportunities and recent technological developments of 4k set-top box (STB).

Based on product, the market is categorized into hybrid STBs, satellite STBs, IP STBs and cable STBs. Depending on the technology, the market is segmented into (OTT) over the top, internet protocol television (IPTV) and (DTT) direct terrestrial transmission.

This industry report analyzes the global markets for 4K Set-top Box (STB) across all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2013, 2014 revenue estimations are presented for 2015 and forecasts from 2016 till 2025.

Report Highlights:

- The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

- Market forecasts till 2025, using estimated market values as the base numbers

- Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

- Key developments and strategies observed in the market

- Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

- In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

- Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2025

- Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Outline



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 High quality in home entertainment is fuelling the market growth

3.1.2 Growing infiltration of 3D and 4K Tv's

3.1.3 Growth opportunities/investment oppertuntities

3.1.4 Recent technological developments of 4K Set-top Box (STB)

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness



4 4K Set-top Box (STB) Market, By Product

4.1 Hybrid STBs

4.2 Satellite STBs

4.3 IP STBs

4.4 Cable STBs



5 4K Set-top Box (STB) Market, By Technology

5.1 OTT (Over the Top)

5.2 Internet Protocol Television (IPTV)

5.3 DTT (Direct Terrestrial Transmission)



6 4K Set-top Box (STB) Market, By Geography



7 Key Player Activities

7.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

7.2 Partnerships, Joint Venture's, Collaborations and Agreements

7.3 Product Launch & Expansions

7.4 Other Activities



9 Leading Companies

9.1 Infomir LLC.

9.2 Roku Inc.

9.3 Sagemcom

9.4 ZTE Corporation

9.5 Amazon

9.6 Infomir

9.7 Arion Technology

9.8 MStar Semiconductor, Inc

9.9 EchoStar Corporation

9.10 Humax Consumer electronics company

9.11 Inspur Information technology company

9.12 Technicolor SA

9.13 Roku

9.14 Vestel Company

9.15 ZTE Corporation



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/9nbvvl/global_4k_settop







Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716