Global Surgical Lights, Booms & Tables Market 2016-2025 by Table Type, Light Type & Boom Type: Increasing Regulatory Approvals for Operating Room Equipments - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Surgical Lights, Booms & Tables Market Analysis & Trends - Table Type(General & Specialty Operating Tables), Light Type(Xenon, Halogen & LED Lights), Boom Type(Utility, Equipment & Anesthesia/Nursing Booms) - Forecast to 2025" report to their offering.

The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.

Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include growing demand for hybrid operating rooms, rising number of ambulatory surgical centers, increasing regulatory approvals for operating room equipments and recent technological developments of surgical lights, booms and tables.

Based on table type, the market is categorized into general operating table and specialty operating tables. By general operating table, the market is further categorized into fixed surgery operating tables and mobile operating tables. By specialty operating tables, the market is subsegmented into electromatic operation table, hydraulic surgical operating table and orthopedic tables.

Depending on the light type, the market is segmented into xenon lights, halogen lights and led lights. By boom type, the market is further segregated into utility booms, equipment booms and anesthesia/nursing booms.

This industry report analyzes the global markets for Surgical Lights, Booms and Tables across all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2013, 2014 revenue estimations are presented for 2015 and forecasts from 2016 till 2025.

Report Highlights:

- The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

- Market forecasts till 2025, using estimated market values as the base numbers

- Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

- Key developments and strategies observed in the market

- Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

- In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

- Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2025

- Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Key Topics Covered:

1 Market Outline

1.1 Research Methodology

1.1.1 Research Approach & Sources

1.2 Market Trends

1.3 Regulatory Factors

1.4 Strategic Benchmarking

1.5 Opportunity Analysis

2 Executive Summary

3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Growing demand for hybrid operating rooms

3.1.2 Rising number of ambulatory surgical centers

3.1.3 Increasing regulatory approvals for operating room equipments

3.1.4 Recent technological developments of Surgical Lights, Booms and Tables

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness

4 Surgical Lights, Booms and Tables Market, By Table Type

4.1 General Operating Table

4.1.1.1 Fixed Surgery Operating Tables

4.1.1.2 Mobile Operating Tables

4.2 Specialty Operating Tables

4.2.1.1 Electromatic Operation Table

4.2.1.2 Hydraulic Surgical Operating Table

4.2.1.3 Orthopedic Tables

5 Surgical Lights, Booms and Tables Market, By Light Type

5.1 Xenon Lights

5.2 Halogen Lights

5.3 LED Lights

6 Surgical Lights, Booms and Tables Market, By Boom Type

6.1 Utility Booms

6.2 Equipment Booms

6.3 Anesthesia/Nursing Booms

7 Surgical Lights, Booms and Tables Market, By Geography

8 Key Player Activities

8.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

8.2 Partnerships, Joint Venture's, Collaborations and Agreements

8.3 Product Launch & Expansions 8.4 Other Activities

9 Leading Companies

9.1 Arthrex Inc.

9.2 Brandon Medical Co.

9.3 Dr. Mach GmbH & Co. KG

9.4 Drägerwerk AG

9.5 GE Healthcare

9.6 KLS Martin

9.7 MAQUET Medical System

9.8 Olympus Corporation

9.9 Philips Healthcare

9.10 Siemens Healthcare

9.11 Skytron, LLC.

9.12 Steris Corporation

9.13 Stryker Corporation

9.14 Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation

9.15 Trumpf Gmbh & Co.Kg

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/tw6lnr/global_surgical

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716