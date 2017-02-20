Global Coronary Stents (Bare Metal, Drug-Eluting, Bioresorable) Market 2016-2021 - Focus on Lowering of ASP in Coronary Stents - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Global Coronary Stents Market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 3.05% during 2016-2021F, on account of rising incidences of cardiovascular diseases globally leading to growing number of stent procedures.
Rising development of bioresorbable stents combined with the growing awareness towards cardiovascular risks in developing countries has resulted in the growth of coronary stents market. Cardiovascular diseases are witnessing growth on account of the rise in the lifestyle related diseases including obesity, diabetes, hypertension etc.
Among the types of coronary stents, market is expected to be driven by bioresorbable stents, mainly in the polylactic acid material. However, drug eluting stents will continue to generate major revenue while bare metal stents will further continue to decline.
While developed regions will continue to dominate the market in terms of revenue, emerging nations are expected to respond to the market optimistically due to the developing healthcare infrastructure and rising focus on healthcare among the growing middle class population.
Scope of the Report
The report provides Segmentation by Stent Type:
- Bare Metal stents
- Drug-Eluting Stents
- Bioresorbable Stents
Key Topics Covered:
1. Research Methodology
2. Executive Summary
3. Strategic Recommendations
3.1. Bioresorbable Stents as the Future Market
3.2. Focus on Lowering of ASP in Coronary Stents
3.3. Opportunities in APAC Region
4. Global Coronary Stents Market: An Analysis
4.1. Product Overview
4.2. Global Coronary Stents Market
4.3. Global Coronary Stent Market, By Segments
4.4. Global Bare Metal Stents, By Value
4.5. Global Drug Eluting Stents, By Value
4.6. Global Bioresorbable Stents Market, By Segments
4.7. Global Coronary Stent Market, By Region
4.8. Coronary Stents: Pipeline Analysis
5. North America Coronary Stent Market: An Analysis
6. Europe Coronary Stent Market: An Analysis
7. APAC Coronary Stent Market: An Analysis
8. ROW Coronary Stent Market: An Analysis
9. Market Dynamics
9.1. Trends
9.2. Drivers
9.3. Challenges
10. Pricing Structure
11. Policy and Regulatory Landscape
12. M&A and Licensing Route to Coronary Stent Market
13. SWOT Analysis
14. Porter's Five Forces Model
15. Product Benchmarking
16. Company Profiles
16.1 Terumo Corporation
16.2 Boston Scientific
16.3 Stentys SA
16.4 MicroPort Scientific Corporation
16.5. Biotronik
16.6 Elixir Medical Corporation
16.7 Biosensors Inc.
16.8 Medtronic
16.9 Abbott Laboratories
16.10 Kyoto Medical Planning
