China Pet Health Market in 2016-2017: Market Size, Competition Pattern and Future Development Forecasts - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Market Size, Competition Pattern and Future Development Forecast of China Pet Health Market in 2016" report to their offering.

This report is written elaborately based on the data from national level authoritative departments including the National Bureau of Statistics, General Administration of Customs, the MOA, China Institute of Veterinary Drug Control, China Veterinary Drug Association, China Animal Agricultural Association and industrial associations, the data are accurate and authoritative, moreover, this report integrates the views of experts, having high scientificity and prospectiveness.

The report is an important reference material for domestic and foreign animal vaccine manufacturers, investors, associations and research organizations to make strategic decision.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Characteristics Of Pet Raising And Current Situation In China

1.1 Number of pets in China

1.2 Pet breed structure in China

1.3 Regional distribution of pet raising in China

2. Market Characteristics And Current Situation Of China Pet Health Industry (Note: Pet Health Market Size In Following Chapters Refers To The Market Size Of Pet Dogs And Cats)

2.1 China pet health market size

2.2 Structure of China pet health market

2.3 Concentration ratio of pet health enterprises in China

3. Analysis Of Consumers' Action Of Using Pet Health Products In First-Tier Cities

3.1 Analysis of consumers' action of using pet dog health products

3.2 Analysis of consumers' action of using pet cat health products

3.3 Purchase channel

3.4 Factors influencing consumers' choice of pet drug brand

4. Analysis Of Foreign Pet Health Enterprises (Legal Import Channel, Excluding Smuggling)

4.1 MSD (Intervet/Schering Plough)

4.2 Zoetis

4.3 Merial

4.4 Virbac

4.5 Elanco

4.6 Vetoquinol

4.7 Bayer

5. Analysis Of Domestic Pet Health Enterprises

5.1 Nanjing Jindun Animal Pharmaceutcal Co., LTD

5.2 Wuhan ZBLV

5.3 Beijing Kang Mu Animal Health Products and Veterinary Apparatus Supply Center

6. Forecast On Development Of Pet And Pet Health Market In Future In China

6.1 Forecast on China's pet number in next decade

6.2 Forecast on growth of China's pet health market size in future

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/w32m52/market_size

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716