GCP Student Living Plc - Holding(s) in Company

London, February 20
|TR-1: NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR INTEREST IN SHARES
|1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer
of existing shares to which voting rights are
attached:
|GCP Student Living plc
|2. Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes):
|An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
|x
|An acquisition or disposal of qualifying financial instruments which may result in the acquisition of shares already issued to which voting rights are attached
|x
|An acquisition or disposal of instruments with similar economic effect to qualifying financial instruments
|An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
|Other (please specify):
|3. Full name of person(s) subject to the
notification obligation:
|Aviva plc & its subsidiaries
|4. Full name of shareholder(s)
(if different from 3.):
Registered Holder:
|5. Date of the transaction and date on
which the threshold is crossed or
reached:
|16 February 2017
|6. Date on which issuer notified:
|17 February 2017
|7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or
reached:
|<3% to 3% Change at Direct Interest Level
|8. Notified details:
|A: Voting rights attached to shares
|Class/type of
shares
if possible using
the ISIN CODE
|Situation previous
to the triggering
transaction
|Resulting situation after the triggering transaction
|Number
of
Shares
|Number
of
Voting
Rights
|Number
of shares
|Number of voting
rights
|% of voting rights
|Direct
|Direct
|Indirect
|Direct
|Indirect
|Ordinary Shares
GB00B8460Z43
|8,314,222
|8,314,222
|8,414,222
|8,414,222
|Not Notifiable
|3.03%
|Not Notifiable
|B: Qualifying Financial Instruments
|Resulting situation after the triggering transaction
|Type of financial
instrument
|Expiration
date
|Exercise/
Conversion Period
|Number of voting
rights that may be
acquired if the
instrument is
exercised/ converted.
|% of voting
rights
|RIGHT TO RECALL LOANED SHARES
|N/A
|N/A
|60,000*
* Direct Interest
|0.02%
|C: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect to Qualifying Financial Instruments xv, xvi
|Resulting situation after the triggering transaction
|Type of financial
instrument
|Exercise price
|Expiration date
|Exercise/
Conversion period
|Number of voting rights instrument refers to
|% of voting rights
|Nominal
|Delta
|Total (A+B+C)
|Number of voting rights
|Percentage of voting rights
|8,474,222
|3.05%
|9. Chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held, if applicable:
|The voting rights are managed and controlled by Aviva Investors Global Services Limited & Friends Provident International Limited, with the following chain of controlled undertakings:-
Aviva Investors Global Services Limited:
Friends Provident International Limited:
|Proxy Voting:
|10. Name of the proxy holder:
|See Section 4
|11. Number of voting rights proxy holder will cease
to hold:
|12. Date on which proxy holder will cease to hold
voting rights:
13. Additional information:
Figures are based on the total number of voting rights of 278,223,587 shares, as per the Company's Total Voting Rights Announcement of 03 January 2017.
|14. Contact name:
|Neil Whittaker, Aviva plc
|15. Contact telephone number:
|01603 684420