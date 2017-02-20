GCP Student Living Plc - Holding(s) in Company

TR-1: NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR INTEREST IN SHARES

1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer

of existing shares to which voting rights are

attached: GCP Student Living plc

2. Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes):

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights x

An acquisition or disposal of qualifying financial instruments which may result in the acquisition of shares already issued to which voting rights are attached x

An acquisition or disposal of instruments with similar economic effect to qualifying financial instruments

An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

Other (please specify):

3. Full name of person(s) subject to the

notification obligation: Aviva plc & its subsidiaries

4. Full name of shareholder(s)

(if different from 3.): Registered Holder: Available on Request 71,595* Chase (GA Group) Nominees Limited 825,850* HSBC Global Custody Nominee (UK) Limited 7,224,497* State Street Nominees Limited 292,280* * denotes direct interest

5. Date of the transaction and date on

which the threshold is crossed or

reached: 16 February 2017

6. Date on which issuer notified: 17 February 2017

7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or

reached: <3% to 3% Change at Direct Interest Level

8. Notified details:

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of

shares



if possible using

the ISIN CODE Situation previous

to the triggering

transaction Resulting situation after the triggering transaction

Number

of

Shares Number

of

Voting

Rights Number

of shares Number of voting

rights % of voting rights

Direct Direct Indirect Direct Indirect

Ordinary Shares





GB00B8460Z43 8,314,222 8,314,222 8,414,222 8,414,222 Not Notifiable 3.03% Not Notifiable

B: Qualifying Financial Instruments

Resulting situation after the triggering transaction

Type of financial

instrument Expiration

date Exercise/

Conversion Period Number of voting

rights that may be

acquired if the

instrument is

exercised/ converted. % of voting

rights

RIGHT TO RECALL LOANED SHARES N/A N/A 60,000*



* Direct Interest 0.02%

C: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect to Qualifying Financial Instruments xv, xvi

Resulting situation after the triggering transaction

Type of financial

instrument Exercise price Expiration date Exercise/

Conversion period Number of voting rights instrument refers to % of voting rights

Nominal Delta

Total (A+B+C)

Number of voting rights Percentage of voting rights

8,474,222 3.05%

9. Chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the

financial instruments are effectively held, if applicable:

The voting rights are managed and controlled by Aviva Investors Global Services Limited & Friends Provident International Limited, with the following chain of controlled undertakings:-



Aviva Investors Global Services Limited: Aviva plc (Parent Company)

Aviva Group Holdings Limited (wholly owned subsidiary of Aviva plc)

Aviva Investors Holdings Limited (wholly owned subsidiary of Aviva Group Holdings Limited)

Aviva Investors Global Services Limited (wholly owned subsidiary of Aviva Investors Holdings Limited)

Friends Provident International Limited: Aviva plc (Parent Company)

Aviva Group Holdings Limited (wholly owned subsidiary of Aviva plc)

Friends Provident International Limited (wholly owned subsidiary of Aviva Group Holdings Limited)

Proxy Voting:

10. Name of the proxy holder: See Section 4

11. Number of voting rights proxy holder will cease

to hold:

12. Date on which proxy holder will cease to hold

voting rights:



13. Additional information:

Figures are based on the total number of voting rights of 278,223,587 shares, as per the Company's Total Voting Rights Announcement of 03 January 2017 .

14. Contact name: Neil Whittaker, Aviva plc