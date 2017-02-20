Substation Automation Market Worth 50.16 Billion USD by 2022

PUNE, India, February 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The Report "Substation Automation Market by Module (IEDS, Communication Network, SCADA System), Offering, Type (Transmission, Distribution), Installation Type (Retrofit & New Installation), Industry & Geography - Global Forecast to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets, the market was valued at USD 32.53 Billion in 2015 and is expected to reach USD 50.16 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 5.97% between 2016 and 2022.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160303/792302 )



Browse 75 market data Tables and 75 Figures spread through 188 Pages and in-depth TOC on"Substation Automation Market"



http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/electric-power-substation-automation-integration-market-208537744.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report.



The market growth can be attributed to the increasing requirement for low-cost substation automation solutions in the solar industry and the increasing demand for retrofitting of conventional substations.

Utility industry expected to hold the largest share of the substation automation and integration market in the coming years

The utility held the largest share of the substation automation and integration market in 2015, followed by the oil and gas industry. The utility industry is one of the booming application areas pertaining to substation automation and integration, owing to the high demand-supply gap in energy in most of the developing and developed industries. Substation automation systems have a large scope in the utility sector as these systems are used in generating, transmitting, and distributing power. The other factors driving the growth of the market for the utility industry include the modernization of grids and installation of smart grids.

Download PDF Brochure @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=208537744

Market for distribution substations to grow at a high rate between 2016 and 2022

With the increasing demand for electricity, the demand for replacement of aging infrastructure for power delivery systems is also rising. The existing infrastructure cannot sustain the bulk power movements or inferior standards, owing to which the chances of power outages are gradually increasing. Therefore, investor-owned utilities are spending more on upgrading the infrastructure of transmission substations.

Substation automation and integration market in APAC likely to grow at a high rate during the forecast period

Several initiatives have been taken up by the Government of India to improve its power and energy sector, which supports the growth of substation automation in APAC. Plans to build renewables with an energy capacity of 175GW by 2022, several schemes organized to revive distribution in utilities, and village electrification programs, among others are some of the initiatives taken up by the Government of India.

Inquiry Before Buy @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_Buying.asp?id=208537744

The major players operating in the substation automation and integration market include ABB Ltd. (Switzerland), Siemens AG (Germany), General Electric (U.S.), Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Schneider Electric (France), Eaton Corporation Plc (Ireland), Honeywell International, Inc. (U.S.), Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.), NovaTech LLC (U.S.), and Crompton Greaves (India).



Browse Related Reports

Microgrid Market by Grid Type (Grid-Connected, Remote/ Island, Hybrid), Component (Generation, Switch Gear, Controls, Cables, Software & Services), Power Source (Fuel Cell, CHP, Renewables), Vertical, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2022

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/micro-grid-electronics-market-917.html

Flexible AC Transmission Systems (FACTS) Market by Compensation Type (Shunt, Series & Combined), Component, Application, Verticals (Electric Utilities, Renewables, Railways, Industrial, And Oil & Gas), and by Geography - Global Forecast to 2020

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/flexible-ac-transmission-system-market-1228.html

Subscribe Reports from Semiconductor Domain @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Knowledgestore.asp

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets is the largest market research firm worldwide in terms of annually published premium market research reports. Serving 1700 global fortune enterprises with more than 1200 premium studies in a year, M&M is catering to a multitude of clients across 8 different industrial verticals. We specialize in consulting assignments and business research across high growth markets, cutting edge technologies and newer applications. Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors.

M&M's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "RT" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets. The new included chapters on Methodology and Benchmarking presented with high quality analytical info graphics in our reports gives complete visibility of how the numbers have been arrived and defend the accuracy of the numbers.

We at MarketsandMarkets are inspired to help our clients grow by providing apt business insight with our huge market intelligence repository.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan

MarketsandMarkets

701 Pike Street

Suite 2175, Seattle,

WA 98101, United States

Tel: 1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com





Visit MarketsandMarkets Blog@ http://www.marketsandmarketsblog.com/market-reports/electronics-and-semiconductors

Connect us on LinkedIn @ http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets

