Round one of Saudi Arabia's NREP will be managed by the newly created Renewable Energy Project Development Office of Saudi Arabia, it will include a 300 MW solar PV park and 400 MW wind power plant. Today, the first request for qualifications opens, ahead of the request for proposals set to launch later in the year. Bidders qualifying for the proposal stage will be announced on April 10th 2017.

"This marks the starting point of a long and sustained program of renewable energy deployment in Saudi Arabia, that will not only diversify our power mix but also catalyze economic development and support long term prosperity," stated Saudi Minister of Energy, Industry ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...