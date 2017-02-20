EDISON, NJ -- (Marketwired) -- 02/20/17 -- BuildSourced, a technology company revolutionizing industrial asset tracking and analytics, was selected by heavy civil contractor Severino Trucking Company to transform and implement its physical asset management system.

Severino Trucking Company provides municipal and Department of Transportation (DOT) road construction and site development throughout southern New Hampshire, northeastern Massachusetts and southern Maine. The company maintains an equipment fleet of 800 assets, including trucks, excavators, graders, rollers, loaders, generators, barriers, etc.

"With the goal of increasing our overall operational efficiencies, we needed to upgrade our asset management process to match the enterprise class software systems we use to help run the rest of our business," said Ron Severino, Owner and President, Severino Trucking Company. "The BuildSourced solution puts at our fingertips the ability to track, monitor and schedule maintenance of our equipment, thereby limiting the amount of downtime and helping to ensure timeliness of project schedules," said Severino.

The BuildSourced industrial asset-tracking platform will replace the current manual inventory and tracking systems at Severino Trucking Company, streamlining operations to provide real-time data, increased efficiency and automated insights regarding inventory, including the location and condition of all assets.

"The road building industry continues to embrace BuildSourced technology as a cornerstone to their modernization efforts," said Austin Conti, Founder and CEO, BuildSourced. "We are pleased to help Severino Trucking modernize their physical asset management systems and enhance their operational efficiencies," concluded Conti.

BuildSourced is an innovative technology company that uses Internet of Things (IoT) and cloud-based technology to deliver industrial asset tracking and analytics. Clients in construction, equipment rental, logistics, transportation and utilities rely on BuildSourced solutions to track and manage inventories of critical assets, equipment and materials, and gain increased control and maximum efficiency of their physical assets. BuildSourced's online public marketplace enables members to buy, sell rent or share their equipment and materials, creating a virtual shared economy for businesses across industries. For additional information visit BuildSourced at www.buildsourced.com. Connect with BuildSourced on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

