EXCHANGE NOTICE, 20 FEBRUARY 2017 SHARES



THE SHARE OF NEXSTIM PLC REMOVED FROM OBSERVATION SEGMENT



The shares of Nexstim Plc were transferred to the observation segment on 30 January 2017 on the grounds of the Rules of the Exchange (rule 2.2.8.2 article (vii)).



Rules of the Exchange rule 2.2.8.2 article (vii): "Any other circumstance exists that results in substantial uncertainty regarding the company or the pricing of its security."



The grounds for transferring the share to the observation segment no longer exist.



The purpose of the observation segment is to alert the market to special facts and circumstances or actions pertaining to the subject issuer or security.



The observation segment is a subset of the Official List.



TIEDOTE, 20.2.2017 OSAKKEET



NEXSTIM OYJ:N OSAKE POISTETAAN TARKKAILULISTALTA



Nexstim Oyj:n osakkeet siirrettiin tarkkailulistalle 30.1.2017 Pörssin sääntöjen 2.2.8.2 kohdan (vii) perusteella.



Pörssin säännöt 2.2.8.2 kohta (vii): "Muun seikan perusteella yhtiöön tai sen arvopaperin hinnanmuodostukseen liittyy merkittävä epävarmuus."



Tarkkailulistalle siirtämisen peruste on poistunut.



Tarkkailulistalle siirtämisen tarkoituksena on ilmoittaa markkinoille kyseistä liikkeeseenlaskijaa tai arvopaperia koskevasta seikasta tai toimenpiteestä. Tarkkailulista on pörssilistan osa.



