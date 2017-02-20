On January 30, 2017, the shares in Nexstim Oyj were given observation status with reference to a press release published by the company on the same day with a notice to attend an extraordinary general meeting as the company's Board of Directors in error had exceeded the authorisations regarding share issuances and issuances of special rights to shares granted by the extraordinary general meeting held on August 18, 2016.



Today on February 20, 2017, Nexstim Oyj published a bulletin from the extraordinary general meeting with information regarding that the general meeting had approved the unathorised share issuances and issuances of special rights to shares.



With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided that the observation status for the shares in Nexstim Oyj (NXTMS, ISIN code FI4000102678, order book ID 103571) shall be removed with effect as of today, February 20, 2017.



