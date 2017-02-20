Company announcement No 9/2017- 20 February 2017











On 2 March 2016, Royal Unibrew initiated a share buy-back programme, cf. company announcement no. 10/2016 of 1 March 2016. The programme is carried out on the same terms, but from 3 July 2016 under Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (the Market Abuse Regulation - MAR) and delegated legislation under MAR. The share buy-back programme is expected to be realised in the period from 2 March 2016 to 28 February 2017. The total share buy-back in the period will not exceed a market price of DKK 450 million.



The following transactions have been made under the programme:







Number of Average purchase Transaction value, shares price DKK -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Accumulated, last 1,465,978 295.08 432,579,584.65 announcement -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 13 February 2017 4,532 270.00 1,223,622.33 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 14 February 2017 5,165 269.72 1,393,099.15 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15 February 2017 7,634 271.15 2,069,981.24 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 16 February 2017 5,000 270.27 1,351,353.50 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 17 February 2017 3,591 271.58 975,258.14 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Accumulated under the 1,491,900 294.65 439,592,899.01 programme --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



With the transactions stated above Royal Unibrew owns a total of 1,803,741 shares, corresponding to 3.3% of the share capital. The total amount of shares in the company is 54,100,000, including treasury shares.



Please direct any queries to me at tel. +45 29 23 00 44.



Yours sincerely



Royal Unibrew A/S



Lars Jensen



CFO



